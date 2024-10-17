No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. And no, Florence Pugh didn’t decide to re-wear her sheer Christian Dior dress for today’s We Live In Time premiere. That’s a cardboard cut-out of the actress her co-star Andrew Garfield happily carried along the red carpet of the London Film Festival. Now that’s what we call chemistry.

Garfield skipped down the red carpet, Pugh cut-out in hand, in a custom Valentino outfit by Alessandro Michele. Pugh is currently in New Zealand filming a new limited series called East of Eden which explains her absence from the premiere. She approved of Garfield’s stunt, however, writing “Lol. Genius. Well done Andrew!” on her social media. Garfield carried an image from the movie’s New York Film Festival screening in which Pugh donned a plunging lace dress.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Pugh formally addressed her absence on Instagram where she wrote, “My apologies for not being at the London Film Festival for We Live In Time. It truly hurts not being there to celebrate the release but I’m raising a glass from very far away. Love to you all.”

Before Pugh was pulled away to New Zealand, she and Garfield made a handful of appearances together in promotion of We Live In Time. The film centers on a chance relationship between a cancer-stricken woman named Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield). The tear-jerker follows the couple “As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken.”

Garfield recently discussed how he and Pugh warmed up to each other on screen for a film so emotional. “I was really scared,” he said, adding “I think we were both really scared and nervous because it takes a while to get to know someone. There's layers there. There's defenses there.

Pugh echoed her co-star’s sentiment. “We’ve now been doing press for four days, five days, and everybody wants to ask us how we made this chemistry. Ultimately, the thing that we've landed on is that we both are so serious about what we do, and then we were just lit up by the other person also being serious by what they do. We were both free and ready to jump together.”