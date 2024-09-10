In Florence Pugh’s world, black tie attire calls for see-through lace, a plunging neckline, and some knickers.

Pugh doubled down on her famously sheer red carpet style to attend a screening of her new film We Live in Time last night. She joined her co-star Andrew Garfield—who, for his part, opted for a more traditional take on black tie stylings—in New York City, wearing a lacy Christian Dior dress that she belted at the waist. Pugh left the front of her dress unbuttoned to allow her matching black bra and thong to poke out from under. The actress kept things fully monochrome with a pair of towering stilettos. She finished off the outfit with mismatched gold and silver jewelry, smokey eyeshadow, and a tousled updo. Garfield looked dapper in a double-breasted Louis Vuitton suit.

Pugh and Garfield kicked off promotion for We Live in Time, a decade-spanning rom-com produced by A24, at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this week.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Up north, the actors dabbled in what could best be described as “high-glam prom attire” on the red carpet. Pugh channeled the ’80s and the coquette bow trend all in one, picking out a bow-trimmed Tamara Ralph gown. The blush pink confection featured a strapless corset bodice and a dramatic bustle skirt. Garfield, again in Louis Vuitton, chose a pastel two-piece suit and a chocolate brown button down.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We Live in Time follows a cancer-stricken Almut (Pugh) and a recent divorcee named Tobias (Garfield) who begin a relationship by chance. “As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance” reads a synopsis.

During the film’s Toronto debut, a teary-eyed Pugh recounted her experience filming the project. “It was so amazing, it was such a pleasure shooting this movie,” she said. “Watching it...is like life unfolding and we’re all doing it right now.”

Garfield continued, “There was a surrender that we wanted to happen in this film, a trust and letting go, and that was a theme in the film. There were moments tonight that moved me in a way that I hadn’t been moved before.”