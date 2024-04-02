Rumors has it Andrew Garfield is dating a doctor. Not the medical type, no, but a self-proclaimed “philosopher and spiritual mentor,” “advisor to global leaders,” and “professional witch.” She’s better known as Dr. Kate Tomas.

Tomas is a “world expert in Mysticism and Catholic women mystics” per her website and obtained a doctorate degree in philosophical theology from the University of Oxford. Interestingly, she also shares relationship advice on TikTok, where she has a substantial following. She’s also a published author thanks to her 2019 book Chakra Crystals. The Doctor is the founder of a jewelry brand, Ouroboros Limited Editions, where she sells various talisman most of which retail for well over $800. And, don’t worry, you can book an “in-depth” reading and “two days of Whatsapp support” with Tomas for a very reasonable £1500 price tag. An annual bundle will run you £5000.

“The traditions I am an initiate of have the ability to unleash huge power,” reads Tomas’s biography. “The biggest corporations, governments and most powerful people on the globe know this and utilize this strength daily. I know this because I teach them how. When this power is used for good, it can change the world.”

Garfield has not been in a public-facing relationship since he dated model Alyssa Miller in 2022. The actor, of course, has previously been linked to the likes of Emma Stone, Phoebe Dynevor, and Rita Ora. In 2021, he told Bustle that he would prefer to keep his relationship status low-key, adding “I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself. For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life.”

As Garfield’s unlikely bond with Tomas continues to heat up, here’s a complete timeline of their relatively new relationship, below.

March 2024

On March 29th, Garfield and Tomas walked hand-in-hand while out in Malibu, California. The pair joined Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham at the French restaurant, Zinqué. Garfield looked casual in a cashmere sweater, cargo pants, and sneakers while Dr. Tomas commanded attention in a floral sundress and loafers.

The week prior, the couple made their first joint public appearance at a Malibu grocery store. The lovebirds stayed casual in graphic t-shirts, pants, and sneakers. At one point, Garfield put his hand around the spiritual advisor who wore retro flared jeans.