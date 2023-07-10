Yes, Angelina Jolie may be teaming up with Parisian brand Chloé for the first collaboration of her new brand, Atelier Jolie. But she seems to be in a New York state of mind regarding another aspect of her venture. Over the weekend, the 48-year-old announced on Instagram that her brand would be taking over an iconic address in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood—57 Great Jones Street.

The Downtown building was once home to some pretty influential figures. It was owned by Andy Warhol in the ‘70s and Jean-Michel Basquiat later lived and worked there during the last five years of his life. The actress plans to use the spot a brand headquarters of sorts, a place to showcase the work of the tailors and designers who comprise Atelier Jolie.

Prior to its artist occupants, the building was owned by gangster Paul Kelly in the early 20th century and was used for various businesses until Warhol purchased it. It was most recently home to the invite-only restaurant Bohemian, so it has quite an interesting legacy.

“A privilege to be in this space,” Jolie said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there.”

Jolie plans to preserve the graffiti exterior of the multi-level building to honor Basquiat’s legacy as an artist. Though it is unknown how much Jolie paid, the space has previously been available to rent for $60,000 a month, so it’s safe to assume she shelled out a pretty penny.

Atelier Jolie was announced back in May and is set to launch in the fall. Unlike traditional celebrity brands, Jolie’s will use a variety of dead-stock and vintage materials to spotlight the work of local artisans and tailors.

It is fitting that Jolie will use the space for her brand—she not only spends lots of time in NYC but has long been a collector of art. It has also been reported that the actress leased the space on an eight year contract, so we can probably expect to see Jolie turn into a Downtown regular.