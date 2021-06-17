Angelina Jolie’s New Tattoo Has An Astronomical History

It’s hard to believe now, but before Angelina Jolie came around, A-list Hollywood actresses rarely showed off their tattoos. In her films and on the red carpet, Jolie has rejected the notion that her extensive ink is incompatible with acting roles, and now, she has a new tattoo as she’s returned to the front of the camera in Marvel’s Eternals.

Jolie was recently spotted in New York City with a recent addition to her forearm, reported Page Six. It’s a small Italian quote from the Renaissance-era scientist Galileo, written in delicate script, and it reads “eppur si muove;” this translates to “and yet it moves” in English.

The quote has an incredible history: Galileo is said to have uttered the phrase when he was sentenced to life under house arrest. An Inquisition trial convicted him of heresy for believing that the Earth revolves around the Sun, as it goes against the Roman Catholic church’s contemporaneous interpretation of Creation theory. Heliocentrism, the theory that states that the Sun is the center of the solar system, was discovered by Copernicus in 1543. Galileo sought to convince a skeptical public and Catholic Church that it was true but was forced to recant his work under threat of torture. He was eventually imprisoned under house arrest until his death in 1642. The Church later formally apologized for Galileo’s treatment in 1992.

It’s just one of Jolie’s many significant tattoos. Her new tattoo sits above a quote from Rumi, and she also has three traditional Cambodian talismans called Sank Yats tattooed on her back; all were done with steel rods by a former Buddhist monk named Ajarn Noo Kanpai. Among others, Jolie also has the coordinates of her seven children’s birthplaces tattooed on her arm.

Jolie and her kids were in New York City to celebrate her birthday, according to Page Six. She also visited art galleries in Red Hook, a neighborhood in Brooklyn.