Angelina Jolie’s Best Red Carpet Looks are Simple and Straightforward

Perhaps the magic of Disney got to her, because for the London premiere of the Maleficent sequel, Jolie wore one of her most adventurous looks in recorded history with this Ralph & Russo Couture custom gown. Incidentally, Jolie hasn’t made a traditional red carpet appearance since.

Angelina Jolie attends the European Premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at the Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England.