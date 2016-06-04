STYLE EVOLUTION
Angelina Jolie's Best Red Carpet Looks are Simple and Straightforward
Though she had already been acting in made-for-television movies and shorts for nearly a decade, Angelina Jolie shot into the public eye with 1999’s Girl, Interrupted — and with her Golden Globes appearance that same year in a clingy sequined Randolph Duke gown that marked her as one to watch on the red carpet. Ever since, Jolie’s style has remained fairly minimal and classic, embracing bombshell silhouettes and uniform color palettes. On the occasion of the release of her latest action flick Those Who Wish Me Dead, we look back on nearly two decades of red carpet appearances (including a clear preference for Atelier Versace) as she developed from late-’90s starlet to fully fledged movie star.