On Thursday night, Angelina Jolie did what only Angelina Jolie can do—she brought her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt on a red carpet mother-daugther date. The pair stepped out together for Variety’s Power of Women event where they rubbed elbows with some other notable ladies.

Both women kept things simple with their looks, Angelina wearing a light brown, long-sleeved maxi dress while Zahara opted for a white blouse tucked into a pair of white, wide-legged trousers. While on the carpet, the pair chatted with inauguration poet Amanda Gorman, who presented a new poem at the ceremonies later that night. Amanda posed with the duo in a hot pink ruched Versace gown.

Inside the event, Zahara also got the opportunity to meet Katy Perry. The 16-year-old looked very excited to meet the pop star, who was dressed in a voluminous lavender Schiaparelli FW21 Couture dress.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, by now, Zahara is a pro at red carpets, having attended them with her mom for years. Back in October 2019, Zahara joined her mom and some of her siblings for the press tour of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, hitting the London, Rome, Japan, and Los Angeles premieres.

Angelina and Zahara’s mother-daughter date comes amid an on-going legal battle between Angelina and Brad Pitt as the exes continue to fight over the custody of their five underage children.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images