Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are a match made in musical heaven in the first trailer for The Idea of You. Based on the acclaimed 2017 book of the same name by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You tells the story of Solène, a 40-year-old single mom and art gallery worker who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (a perfectly casted Nicholas Galitzine). But May December this is not; in this light-hearted romantic fare, Hayes is the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet, and the two meet at Coachella, of all places.

If you’re wondering, yes, Lee has fessed up to the fact that the story was inspired by Harry Styles.

The first trailer for the film shows the instant chemistry between Solène and Hayes, as the former does her best to resist the budding relationship (at least at first). “I’m too old for you,” she says as Hayes pulls her in for their first kiss. “No you’re not,” he insists, and the two begin a whirlwind affair, complete with dodging paparazzi, sold-out concerts, and traveling the world on private jets together. Harsh reality bursts through when a horrified Solène reads a new story that refers to her as a cougar. “I didn’t know my being happy would piss so many people off,” Solène tells her friend, who says, “Did I not warn you? People hate happy women.”

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You Prime Video

The group’s fictitious, One Direction-ish band, August Moon, is being promoted with its first lead single (from the film’s soundtrack), “Dance Before We Walk,” out now via Arista Records.

Most recently, the accomplished Hathaway (41 in real life) starred in 2023’s Eileen, an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s dark thriller of the same name, as well as romantic comedy She Came to Me. 29-year-old Galitzine has had a steady rise over the past few years, from Emma Seligman’s 2023 high school comedy Bottoms, to gay romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, and currently as George Villiers in the SkyTV historical psychodrama series Mary & George, alongside Julianne Moore.

The Idea of You will premiere at SXSW Festival on March 16, and will launch globally on Prime Video May 2, 2024. Watch the first trailer below: