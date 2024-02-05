Even Anne Hathaway admits to getting starstruck every now and then. But on the evening of February 3, the actress was thrilled to meet a celebrity of a very different variety: the mayor of St. Moritz, Switzerland, Christian Jott Jenny. Hathaway was in the snowy, charming mountain town in the Engadin Valley for the debut of Moncler’s Grenoble fall 2024 collection, which the high-end sportswear brand unveiled with a runway show set in the forest. (Guests including Kate Moss, Willow Smith, and Nina Dobrev trekked to the front row through a winding, snow-covered path.) From her seat next to Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini, Hathaway took in the collection, which comprised of 91 looks that clearly sought to redefine the term “skiwear.” Vittoria Ceretti opened the show with a typical snowboarder’s waterproof pants and jacket—punctuated by a fuzzy cream vest; Amelia Gray modeled a knit cardigan with red and black patterns and an enormous, floor-skimming scarf; EmRata was Yeti chicness personified in a white faux-fur jacket and huge matching boots; Mariacarla Boscono and Mona Tougaard took the abominable snowman concept to the next level in head-to-toe shaggy looks that riffed on one other.

Hathaway’s history with the outerwear brand is “a new one,” she told W ahead of the show. She was introduced to Moncler by her friend Gian Luca Passi (who works for the label and also happens to be Jessica Chastain’s husband). “I’ve gotta say, he’s a very good friend because he would usually give me something Moncler for my birthday,” she added. “I started wearing Moncler around New York, and thought the performance was fantastic—because when you’re in New York City, you do need something to battle the elements.” For the event in the Alps, Hathaway wore a belted ski suit from the collection, but insists her own approach to cold-weather fashion is simple: “Pack your long johns,” she said. “And I love fresh mint tea with lemon and honey for a little pick-me-up—because you can have too much espresso, as I’ve learned coming to Europe over the years.”

Anne Hathaway Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Moncler

In December 2023, Hathaway reunited with her Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt for a conversation in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The two connected on fans quoting the classic aughts fashion film to them on a near-weekly basis. “A lot of people come up to me and tell me that they work in fashion because of that movie,” Hathaway added (this happened before my very eyes at the Moncler Grenoble show, where a fan named Lucrezia gushed to the actress that she took on a design career after watching the film in 2006). “It’s very touching. I have two movies that I made when I was very, very young—one when I was a child, The Princess Diaries, and The Devil Wears Prada, which I made in my early 20s,” she said. “Now, the audiences that would have watched those movies when they were young have entered the workplace and become adults. It sounds really corny, but I think dreaming is so important and those two films in particular encouraged young people to dream about how they could contribute to a world full of beauty. And I’m just the girl that’s in it! I’m just the girl that got cast.”

In person, Hathaway possesses an everyday-person style of politeness and humility; when an attendee knocked into her at the front row while trying to get a photo of Moss, the actress giggled good-naturedly and said, “that’s just the process of the show.” This gracious air has recently been the subject of public fascination, after a video of Hathaway telling rabid fans to “calma, calma,” following Valentino’s fall 2022 couture show in Italy resurfaced and went viral over the weekend.

Did she know when it was happening in real-time that the interaction would become such a thing? “No, no!,” Hathaway responded, laughing. “I remember that particular time, we were coming out of the pandemic so we were all feeling a little fragile. Like I said, so many of my fans learned about me when they were children. So their excitement comes from a pure place. I want them to know, I’m excited too. I feel like, if we can be calm in meeting each other, we’ll both be able to connect that much more significantly.”

Kate Moss Courtesy of Moncler

Willow Smith Courtesy of Moncler

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images Attendees at the Moncler Grenoble show wore headphones to hear the show’s music, so as not to disturb the local wildlife. Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images INFO 1/2