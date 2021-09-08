No, Anya-Taylor Joy wasn’t traipsing around Venice last week in Dior haute couture for fun, she was promoting her latest in a parade of new projects, Last Night in Soho. Edgar Wright’s directorial followup to 2017’s Baby Driver has been a highly anticipated fall movie, pretty much ever since the initial teaser dropped in May, and now, we finally have a full-length trailer.

The film, which premieres in theaters on October 29th, stars JoJo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a modern-day fashion student ready to gain inspiration from her favorite city and time period: London in the 60s. It’s in her sparse, top-floor flat that she begins to have visions that transport her back to that very time, where she meets Taylor-Joy’s Sandy and her boyfriend, Jack, played by Matt Smith of The Crown fame. What seems like a whirlwind romance between the two quickly turns dark, before eventually ending in death. Eloise takes it upon herself in the present to reopen the very cold case and finally bring Sandy’s murderer to justice.

The role of a murdered starlet shouldn’t come as too foreign to Taylor-Joy, who began her career starring in films like The Witch and M. Night Shyamalan’s Split. Now, coming off her Golden Globe award-winning performance in The Queen’s Gambit, the actress is returning to the genre that initially propelled her into the movie industry.