Wake up, a new “child of” just dropped. Well, not new, really. Apple Martin has been somewhat famous (in fact, her mother Gwyneth Paltrow posed on the cover of this very magazine when she was pregnant). Eighteen years later, though, and it seems like she’s finally ready to get invovled with the family business. Gwyneth, you better increase that order for the “nepo baby” shirts to two.

On Tuesday, Martin stepped out in Paris for Chanel’s haute couture spring/summer 2023 show. The teen looked like the spitting image of her mother in a black and white tartan mini dress with a matching cardigan. She posed with other show attendees, including Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton, looking right at home in the world of high fashion and luxury, almost as if she was born into it.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Up until this point, Martin has led a relatively normal childhood. Paltrow and father Chris Martin kept her out of the spotlight for the most part. Aside from a paparazzi shot or an Instagram selfie here and there, we never really saw much of her. Likely, Paltrow learned from her own experience of growing up with famous parents. The actress waited until she was around 17 before she took her first acting gig, and that seemed to work out for her in many ways. Similarly, Apple opted to enroll in college (though Paltrow has kept the exact school under wraps), and until now has not exhibited almost no desire to follow in her mother’s footsteps (though she has lent her famous face over to Goop once or twice)

Of course, attending one runway show does not make you an actress, and it’s still unclear if Martin has an interest in following her mom to Hollywood. She could become a musician a la Chris, or just your run of the mill It Girl, which would make the Chanel show a perfect debut. According to Derek Blasberg, Martin was crowned a Chanel girl by Karl Lagerfeld when she was just four years old. If that’s true, it took fourteen years to realize that honor and Martin probably doesn’t want to let go of that now. Most likely, though, the teen will be heading back to college where she will regale her roommate with tales of her Parisian adventure before returning to her somewhat normal life, at least for the time being. Paltrow never finished college at University of California, Santa Barbara, but maybe Martin wants to get that to diploma before she enters the all-but-guaranteed life of a famous lady.