One of the youngest royals, baby Archie, turned two on May 6, and well-wishes came in from his extended family on the other side of the Atlantic. It’s refreshing to see that, despite the well-publicized feud between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the entirety of Buckingham Palace, everyone can put on their maturity fascinators and to celebrate Archie’s solar return.

On Instagram, the @royalfamily official account — this is the social media handle that speaks for Queen Elizabeth II — posted a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photocall just after Archie was born. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” they captioned the image, reminding us that Archie has a very famous dynastic last name.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a photo from Archie’s christening. The queen wasn’t present for that image, but it also features Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale — Harry and William’s aunts and Archie’s great-aunts.

Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, also shared an intimate photo of Prince Harry holding Archie at his christening service.