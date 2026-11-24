Billions of dollars’ worth of art, millions of glasses of champagne, and thousands of events: It’s time for Art Basel Miami Beach once again. The world’s blue-chip art galleries and black-card holders descend on the neon-tinged town for the annual bacchanal. With a seemingly limitless number of late-night parties, tony brunches, brand activations, and art exhibitions, there are more missions and sidequests available to fairgoers than in all of Miami Beach’s video-game doppelgänger Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. So here’s a guide to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the good stuff (for maximum efficiency, just be sure to consult the weather app, Waze, and your bank account, too).

Art Basel Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Convention Center; visiting information here.

Entering the Miami Beach Convention Center for Art Basel 2026 might feel different compared to past years. In an effort to make the venue appear less like a labyrinth, the fair has rejiggered its physical configuration: while the overall floor plan will shrink by about 12 percent, individual booths will be given more room to breathe. Notably, the mega-galleries that were grouped together in the center of the fair will now be scattered throughout the layout, hopefully leading to more discovery. Here, booths you can certainly mark on your map.

Travesía Cuatro—Traveling & Inhabiting the Moon

With space tourism on the verge of becoming a reality, Madrid’s Travesía Cuatro presents a selection of works exploring the moon as both a destination and a symbolic fantasyscape. Works include Álvaro Urbano’s imagined lunar plants, moon landscapes by Friedrich Kunath and Eleonore Koch, and pieces by Jorge Eielson, the Peruvian conceptual artist who once dreamed of working with NASA to send both his sculptures and his own ashes to space.

Mariposa—Peter Berlin’s Double Exposures

Peter Berlin is like the artistic godfather of the modern thirst trap. Mariposa, making its ABMB debut, will present handpainted photographs and silver gelatin prints from the artist, which haven’t been displayed publicly for 40 years. Photographing himself using double exposure, the gallery notes that the works create “a psychological theater of narcissism, fantasy, and self-invention.”

Perfect Home - London, New York, New York, Seoul, Clapham, New York, Seoul, New York, Clapham, Clapham, Horsham, Seoul, Clapham, Horsham, 2026 © Do Ho Suh. Courtesy the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Seoul, and London.

Lehmann Maupin

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Manhattan gallery Lehmann Maupin is taking a victory lap by displaying several of its artists who have major current or upcoming museum placements. Hernan Bas is the subject of a retrospective at Miami’s Rubell Museum, Do Ho Suh will have a solo exhibition at the Guggenheim next year, and Alex Prager will present at Crystal Bridges in 2027.

Spinello Projects—I Could See the Water at the Edge of All Things

The Miami-based gallery’s booths are always a must-see. This year, Spinello presents five local artists whose works are tied together by the same shade of dark blue. Naturally, the booth walls will be painted in the matching hue.

Joyce Kozloff, Pornament is Crime Series #23: Unbearable Pompeian Darkness, 1988 Courtesy of the artist and DC Moore Gallery, New York.

DC Moore Gallery—Joyce Kozloff’s Patterns of Desire: Pornament is Crime (1987–89)

In the Kabinett section, DC Moore will present a selection of Kozloff’s rarely seen watercolor paintings, which juxtapose the aesthetics of historic hand-drawn pornography against classic ornamental motifs.

Zero 10

The section of the fair dedicated to digital art returns this year with its biggest selection yet. Artists include Jon Rafman, Refik Anadol, and Sarah Meyohas. Within, The Institute for Studies on Latin American Art will present ARTE Y CIBERNÉTICA, a survey of early Latin American digital art.

The Best of the Rest

Design Miami

Convention Center Drive & 19th Street, Miami Beach; visiting information here.

After a stint across the bay, Design Miami returns to Miami Beach (and is just walking distance from ABMB) for its 22nd edition.

NADA

1400 North Miami Avenue, Miami; visiting information here.

With 130 participating galleries, the New Art Dealers Alliance takes over Miami’s Ice Palace Studios.

Untitled Art

Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; visiting information here.

Set in a tent directly on South Beach, Untitled is a small but mighty fair full of young galleries.

Museum and Institution Shows

Carroll Dunham

ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st Street, Miami, 33137

The simply named show will be the first museum survey of Carroll Dunham’s works for the first time in 25 years.

Basquiat: Figures, Signs, Symbols

Perez Art Museum of Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132; visiting information here.

Featuring ten major works culled from the Kenneth C. Griffin Collection, this show also marks the largest-ever exhibition of Jean-Michel Basquiat works in Florida.

Hernan Bas: A gray foundation paired with rich walnut wood and vibrant pops of color

The Rubbell Museum, 1100 NW 23 ST, Miami, 33127; visiting information here. Opening December 1 and running through fall 2027.

Fresh off of a major show in Venice earlier this year, Hernan Bas returns to his hometown. The show will feature works from the museum’s collection spanning the artist’s career.

Two Exhibitions From Josh Aronson:

Welcome to Wonder

Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, 33129; visiting information here.

A Sudden Leap

Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, 33161; visiting information here.

Photographer Josh Aronson, best known for his ongoing Florida Boys series, has two shows at museums in different corners of town that find their own ways to commune with nature. A Sudden Leap is a sail-shaped installation at MOCA North Miami’s pond, while Welcome to Wonder places Aronson’s work throughout the trees of Vizcaya’s walking paths (a nice escape from the rest of the Miami madness, even if you’re not familiar with his work).

Geoffrey Holder: Black Magic

Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, 33161; visiting information here.

Geoffrey Holder, who died in 2014, was a true renaissance man. He was a principal dancer at the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, played a James Bond villain, won Tony Awards for both directing and designing costumes for The Wiz, and even voiced the sun in Bear in the Big Blue House. Amid all that, he also honed his talents as a visual artist. Black Magic marks the first museum survey of his work, featuring paintings, drawings, collages, and sculptures.

Art Everywhere Else

During Miami Art Week, you’ll literally see art everywhere: in private homes, on the street, perhaps even in the drugstore on the corner. Here, some of the can’t-miss selections from outside the museum and gallery walls.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Presents The Perfect Trade-Off

1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 33139

Conceptual artist Rachel Lee Hovnanian, noted for her provocations about beauty and perfection, takes on artificial intelligence and digital alienation for this exhibition presented throughout the beachfront and public areas of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Two works will debut at the hotel: the installation Dinner for Ten invites viewers to join a dinner party with nine other guests (depicted on screens) who can’t look up from their phones, while Poor Teddy in Memoriam is a giant sculpture depicting a discarded teddy bear (perhaps abandoned in favor of an iPad?). The previously displayed FMLMBD (F**k My Life My Battery’s Dead) will also offer visitors a chance to charge their phones.

Armani/Casa Presents Graeme Black’s Interwoven

3820 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, 33137. Running December 2nd through the 13th.

Artist Graeme Black’s previous career was in fashion design; in fact, he spent 15 years working under Giorgio Armani. His show at Armani/Casa’s Design District outpost is something of a homecoming, featuring one painting on loan from Mr. Armani’s personal collection. A tapestry made in collaboration with Emma Jo Webster, among other works, will be displayed alongside a curation of iconic Armani/Casa pieces.

Out of This World—A Field of Conditions by Objects of Common Interest

The Design District, Miami.

This year, the Miami Design District Annual Design Commission has enlisted Objects of Common Interest—the studio cofounded by Eleni Petaloti and Leonidas Trampoukis—to install works throughout the shopping and culture hub. Many of the sculptural pieces respond to either the viewer or their surroundings, releasing puffs of vapor, rotating on touch, or, in the case of a marble-and-resin pyramid structure, emitting a sound that you can only hear when standing close to it.

LVMH The Studio Miami

140 NE 39th Street, 3rd Floor, Miami, 33137; visitor information here. Running December 2nd through 6th, open to the public daily 11 AM to 4 PM.

For the sixth year, LVMH The Studio returns to the Design District with open-to-the-public gallery viewing hours and special programming throughout the week. Featured artists this year include Rodrigo Méndez, Jay Chung, Kid Kardiac, and Rachel K. Artisans from Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Tag Heuer will also be leading live, on-site demonstrations.