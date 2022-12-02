The Best Parties at Miami Art Basel 2022

What’s more important to see during Art Basel Miami Beach week—the actual art or the names populating guests lists of the many exclusive cocktails parties, dinners, and late-night ragers? Are you more into Kusamas or Kardashians?

The 20th anniversary of America’s biggest art bacchanal didn’t disappoint when it came to the latter. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted out and about throughout the week, though he managed to mostly avoid cameras. Both Kim and Khloé showed face. And of course, a neverending parade of various supermodels, influencers, scions, and otherwise party-inclined celebs made their way through the various bashes. Here, the best party photos of the week.

CORE’s Vital Disaster Relief Efforts Getty Images Underneath a seaside tent behind the Soho Beach House on Wednesday night, multiple Oscar winners, a smattering of Real Housewives, an actual Indian prince, and Diplo gathered to raise funds for Sean Penn’s direct action non-profit CORE (notably, Penn himself couldn’t make it, but did send his regards via a letter). Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey MaGuire managed to evade official photographers, but both were present, dressed casually in head-to-toe black. Jared Leto, hair as long as ever, wasn’t afraid to stand out. Still loyal to Alessandro Michele, Leto wore an elaborate white lace Gucci shirt (one he’s actually been spotted in before). He’s also still loyal to fellow ’90s teen star, Soleil Moon Frye, a CORE board member.

Getty Images Penn started CORE back in 2010 following the devastating earthquake in Haiti. Both the evening’s host, Garcelle Beauvais, and main entertainment, Wyclef Jean, are natives of the Caribbean country, and praised the group’s efforts. Jean played a selection of his greatest hits, while Beauvais danced along near the front of the stage with her Housewives bff Sutton Stracke.

Getty Images DJs Diplo and Mia Moretti posed on the sand.

Farfetch and Esteban Cortázar’s Party Sansho Scott/BFA.com If you’re not familiar, Esteban Cortázar is South Beach’s hometown fashion pride and joy. The designer first gained notoriety while he was a teenager living in the city—and fittingly, Farfetch chose Miami Beach’s Faena Theater to celebrate their rerelease of his debut collection. Honey Dijon helmed the decks, while guests (including a number of Drag Race alumni like Symone, Gigi Goode, and Gottmik) mingled.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com Candice Swanepoel and Bravin, clad in Gualtier, were clearly having a good time.