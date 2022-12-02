The Best Parties at Miami Art Basel 2022

What’s more important to see during Art Basel Miami Beach week—the actual art or the names populating guests lists of the many exclusive cocktails parties, dinners, and late-night ragers? Are you more into Kusamas or Kardashians?
The 20th anniversary of America’s biggest art bacchanal didn’t disappoint when it came to the latter. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted out and about throughout the week, though he managed to mostly avoid cameras. Both Kim and Khloé showed face. And of course, a neverending parade of various supermodels, influencers, scions, and otherwise party-inclined celebs made their way through the various bashes. Here, the best party photos of the week.