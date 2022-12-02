For the second year in a row, W Magazine and Burberry brought together an eclectic crowd from the worlds of fashion, art, music, design and sports to celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach. On a breezy Thursday evening, at a private residence on the water, guests lingered and chatted over Cincoro tequila cocktails and grooved to a mix of funk, bossa nova, and house music spun by the Parisian DJ Agathe Mougin. The glow of soft candlelight and string lights suspended over a shimmering pool accentuated the intimate feel of the lush courtyard—some guests danced (and even did the splits) to Mougin’s beats, others found quiet corners to catch up in.

Daniel Lee, making his first public appearance since being appointed Burberry’s new Chief Creative Officer, was spotted chatting with British musician Skepta by the boat dock, where Diplo was holding court. Nearby, two pillars of TikTok royalty, Dixie D’Amelio and SAINt JHN, happily posed for photos together.

In an ivy-covered niche, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves spoke with model Camila Morrone over nibbles of caviar, lemon risotto and ceviche. Karlie Kloss, looking fresh and casual in wide-leg tartan pants and a white tank top, with close friend Derek Blasberg at her side, connected with Burberry’s Rod Manley and Emily Pero.

Jared Leto stopped by, continuing his arty-casual wardrobe theme of the week in a graphic T-shirt, baseball cap and crossbody bag. The art world, buzzing after successful opening days at Art Basel, NADA and Untitled, was well represented by gallerist Vito Schnabel, Serpentine Galleries CEO Bettina Korek, and Serpentine Artistic Director and curator Hans Ulrich Obrest.

The original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, swung by, as did musician Moses Sumney, stylist Zerina Akers, model and entrepreneur Isabela Rangel Grutman, The Webster founder Laure Hériard Dubreuil, and Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Cincoro tequila co-founder and CEO Emilia Fazzalari. K-Pop artist and fledgling actor Eric Nam, fresh off of wrapping his first feature film, also made an appearance.

American Horror Story: NYC star Isaac Powell danced with friends by the pool (one of whom did the aforementioned splits), and Lori Harvey, stunning in a strapless Burberry denim jumpsuit, lingered with her crew over spicy margaritas.

Around midnight, as a half moon rose over the intracoastal waterway, Kim Kardashian, in a leather bandeau top and deconstructed moto chaps, Khloe Kardashian, in a wetsuit-inspired look and wraparound shades, and tennis legend Serena Williams, demure in black lace, stopped by for a nightcap.

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine Lori Harvey in Burberry.

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine Camila Morrone in Burberry.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com Dixie D’Amelio in Burberry.

Mike Vitelli/BFA.com DJ Agathe in Burberry.

