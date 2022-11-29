After taking in four thought provoking displays by Nina Chanel Abney, Jiang Cheng, Michel Majerus, and Hervé Télémaque at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, a small crowd headed to the home of ICA donor Seth Campbell for an intimate floating supper celebrating the exhibiting artists.

Hosted by the ICA, W Magazine, and Christian Louboutin, the event was a rare combination of elegant, relaxed, artistic and upbeat—with the types of unexpected touches that make for a truly memorable night. Louboutin, Campbell, W editor in chief Sara Moonves, and ICA artistic director Alex Gartenfeld welcomed guests poolside in a terraced garden overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. The group kicked up their four-inch heels and washed down bites of arancini and truffle risotto with black diamond margaritas by Maestro Dobel Tequila and coupes of chilled champagne. On the boat dock, French DJ Duo Polo & Pan charmed the crowd with their signature blend of electronic, house and tropical beats—the perfect mix for a warm Florida night.

Attendees included Abney, fellow artists Ebony Patterson, Zoe Buckman, ThankYouX, Chloe Wise, Tyler Mazaheri, Austyn Weiner and Aaron Young; gallerists Vito Schnabel and Siniša Mačković; designer Lazaro Hernandez; multihyphenate models Karolina Kurkova, Deon Hinton, Devon Windsor, Daniela Botero, Pritika Swarup; fashion executives Hassan Pierre and Laure Hériard Dubreuil and musician Quincy Brown. As the DJs turned up the volume and a clutch of revelers started dancing on the dock, Jared Leto was spotted checking out the view and chatting with art world insiders about the slate of exhibitions ahead. Meanwhile, two laid-back dogs the size of small ponies, leashed by a dapper, bearded man with an earpiece, occasionally appeared around the party perimeter, prompting gasps of delight and the occasional photo opp.

Towards the end of the night, a welcome surprise appeared in the driveway: a gelato cart serving a variety of delicious traditional and vegan flavors. Guests heading out to meet their cars made pit stops for cups and cones—sweet treats to wrap up an evening to savor.

Jared Leto. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nina Chanel Abney and Racquel Chevremont. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Sara Moonves, Lazaro Hernandez and Vito Schnabel. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Zoe Buckman. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova and Devon Windsor. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tina Leung. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Courtney Trop. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Pritika Swarup. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brittany Xavier. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Quincy and Christian Louboutin. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Pari Ehsan, Angela Fink, Nick Hudson and Madelynn Furlong. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jessica Wang. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Polo & Pan. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Seth Campbell and Christian Louboutin. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Deon Hinton, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tyler Mazaheri. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images