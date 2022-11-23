The key to throwing a good party is inviting guests from all corners of your social network. The key to putting together the best itinerary for Art Basel Miami Beach: making sure you hit up a little bit of all the week has to offer. There’s the art of course, both at ABMB itself as well as several satellite fairs, and openings scattered across the city in galleries, museums, and installations. Then there’s the fashion parties, the photography exhibitions, the unveiling of new high-end concept cars, the open bars, some dinners, more than a few places to dance, and, perhaps, you might even have time for a massage or a bit of yoga somewhere along the way.

You’ll never do it all, but of course half the fun of the week is hearing what everyone else did. So here, some of the highlights of the week that aren’t to miss.

Yves Saint Laurent Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Madonna’s Sex Book

When: November 29 to December 4 (10 AM - 7 PM)

Where: A Beachfront Gallery

What to Expect: Thirty years since it was first published, challenged culture, redefined the image of one of the world’s most famous women and further established photographer Steven Meisel as a master, Madonna’s legendary Sex book is returning to Miami, the city where many of its most famous images were shot. Yves Saint Laurent has not only commissioned a limited re-edition of the tome, but will also be hosting an exhibition of 25 never-before-seen outtake photographs from the original sessions that is open to everyone 18 years and older to visit. Limited edition tote bags and tees will also be available for purchase.

Image Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Gaetano Pesce’s Come Stai? Presented by Bottega Veneta

When: On Display November 30th to December 4th

Where: 153 NE 40th St, Miami, FL

What to Expect: When Bottega Veneta presented its summer 2023 collection in Milan, guests had literally pieces of art to sit on. Creative Director Matthieu Blazy had commissioned 400 custom chairs from Italian design legend Gaetano Pesce. Now a selection of the chairs will be exhibited and sold at Design/ Miami. Pesce will also be on hand for a discussion with Design Miami Curatorial Director Maria Cristina Didero on November 30th at 2 p.m. A signing of a book commissioned by Bottega documenting the collaboration will follow at 4 p.m.

Image Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton at Art Basel Miami Beach

When: November 29th to December 3rd

Where: The Miami Beach Convention Center

What to Expect: Louis Vuitton has become known for its groundbreaking (and always popular) collaboration with artists, and this year the French house will be displaying works from some of its favorite artists at the main fair. The highlight will be two wax figures of Yayoi Kusama, which will not only commemorate the 10th anniversary of Vuitton’s first collaboration with Kusama but will also tease a future collaboration. Works by Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Alex Katz and Jean Larivière will also be on display.

Image courtesy MONDA studio.

MONAD Studio at The Ritz-Carlton

When: Beginning November 29th

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

What to Expect: The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is not only celebrating Art Week, but also the 70th anniversary of its landmark Morris Lapidus-designed building. To do so they’ve commissioned MONAD Studio to design a 3D-printed sonic sculpture that will be displayed in the hotel’s lobby. An invite-only concert will be held on Tuesday night when musicians from the Miami Symphony Orchestra will play the sculptural instrument with a performance assist from the Miami City Ballet.

Two of The Same Kind at the Craig Robbins Collection

When: Beginning November 30th

Where: DACRA Headquarters, 3841 NE 2nd Ave.

What to Expect: Craig Robbins and Jackie Soffer are one of Miami’s biggest power couples, but decades before they met, both of their mothers had commissioned portraits by Andy Warhol. Inspired by the coincidence, this year Robbins is presenting an exhibition entitled Two of the Same Kind, juxtaposing works from the artists Marlene Dumas and Jana Euler.

Gagosian & Jeffery Deitch | 100 Years

When: November 28th through December 4th

Where: Buick Building NE 2nd Ave

What to Expect: For the sixth year, Gagosian and Deitch are teaming up in Miami, this time with a sweeping scope. This year’s exhibit will feature contemporary artists’s work chosen to represent the sweeping cultural and environmental changes of the past century. Works from Refik Anadol, Theaster Gates, Douglas Gordon, Urs Fischer, Tom Friedman, Austin Lee, Jamian Juliano Villani, Rick Lowe, Keiichi Tanaami, and Taryn Simon will be on display.

Surfrider Beach Cleanup

When: Monday November 28th from 10 am until noon.

Where: The Beach at 18th Street

What to Expect: Before the partying begins, the Surfrider Foundation in conjunction with Chateau d'Esclans’ Whispering Angel wines will be hosting a morning beach cleanup. Volunteers can RSVP here.