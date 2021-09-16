Mario Carbone is no longer simply the head chef and restaurateur of the iconic Manhattan Italian restaurant known for its spicy rigatoni, house-made mozzarella, and frequent diner Rihanna. The head of the NoHo eatery, along with his co-owners at Major Food Group Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi, has partnered up with New York-based womenswear brand La Ligne to create Our Lady of Rocco, a ready-to-wear lifestyle brand for men. Inspired by the styles of 1980s New York City, Our Lady of Rocco’s debut collection, which drops today, features a range of wardrobe staples: think velour tracksuits, t-shirts, and varsity jackets. (Such an assortment is a natural counterpart to La Ligne’s beloved stripey loungewear, easy dresses, and long-sleeve crewnecks.)

But along with the everyday basics in the 19-piece collection, there’s also a focus on tailoring and real attention to detail. The “Leisure Suit” consists of a sharp wool jacket with matching pants and is available in camel and maroon pinstripe or navy and rust pinstripe colorways. The look also features antique brass hardware and branded cameo snaps—accents that tap into the aesthetic Mario Carbone saw growing up in New York City. “It has a certain Italian-American feel that I associate with the Members Only apparel I remember my dad and uncles wearing back in the day,” Carbone said in a statement.

Courtesy of Our Lady of Rocco

Courtesy of Our Lady of Rocco

Courtesy of Our Lady of Rocco

To celebrate the collection’s released, Carbone invited some of his closest friends to celebrate at Our Lady of Rocco’s new space, located on 275 Mulberry Street. And those close associates happen to be some of the biggest names in fashion and pop culture. Throughout Fashion Week, last week, Carbone and La Ligne hosted parties where guests including Chris Rock, Virgil Abloh, Barbie Ferreira, and Nicholas Braun were served family-style pasta dishes made lovingly by Mario.