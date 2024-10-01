Kamala Harris has the support of musicians, actors, designers—and now, visual artists. Artsy, the world’s largest online art marketplace, is taking part in a new auction called Artists for Kamala, where they’ll sell works from the world’s leading contemporary artists to raise money for Harris’s presidential campaign. The sale is being put on by the Harris Victory Fund, a joint fund-raising committee supporting Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee, and Democratic state parties throughout the country. Over 164 artworks have been donated by artists like Jeff Koons and Amy Sherald, with the Artsy portion specifically comprising about 50 of the pieces on offer. Paintings and photography by art-world legends like Cecily Brown, Ed Ruscha, Betye Saar, and more are represented in the selection, with pieces ranging from $250 to $300,000.

Courtesy of the artist and David Zwirner

“Art has always been a powerful way to express one’s vision and ideals and to mobilize people into action,” Harris for President campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said. The Artsy portion of Artists for Kamala is expected to raise over one million dollars. Some of the highlights of the Artsy auction include a work by Bernhardt, titled Man in the Mirror, comprised of acrylic and spray paint on canvas and depicting the Pink Panther staring back at the viewer. Also up for sale is a classic Sherald portrait titled As Soft as She Is... (shown above), a watercolor by Kara Walker, and a quintessential Marilyn Minter silkscreen.

The Artsy portion of the benefit launched on September 30 and will close on October 8 at 3 PM ET. You can shop the selection here.