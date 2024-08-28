Stylish Voter and Election Merch You’ll Actually Want to Wear

With summer coming to a bittersweet end this weekend, we are quickly approaching what has already been, and will surely continue to be a historic election season this November. If you haven’t checked your registration status, requested an absentee ballot, or made a voting plan yet, it’s time to get on it!

If you’re all set and looking for other ways to show support ahead of casting your vote on Nov. 5, look no further. This election, there are plenty of ways to stylishly rep for your party. The Harris-Walz ticket has partnered with some of the biggest names in American fashion on Designers for Democracy, their storefront featuring covetable merch from the likes of Willy Chavarria, Tory Burch, Gabriela Hearst, and Victor Glemaud. Other organizations are getting in on the fun too, like the Human Rights Campaign tapping brat summer slime-green for a shirt that cheekily reads, “She’s So Kamala.” There are also accessories, like jewelry and hats, and plenty of T-shirts to choose from—pieces that bear impactful but still chic messaging and a stylish look. Shop the election merch that you’ll actually want to wear, right here.