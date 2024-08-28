FASHION

Stylish Voter and Election Merch You’ll Actually Want to Wear

Shopping for democracy is the American way, after all.

by Christina Holevas
With summer coming to a bittersweet end this weekend, we are quickly approaching what has already been, and will surely continue to be a historic election season this November. If you haven’t checked your registration status, requested an absentee ballot, or made a voting plan yet, it’s time to get on it!

If you’re all set and looking for other ways to show support ahead of casting your vote on Nov. 5, look no further. This election, there are plenty of ways to stylishly rep for your party. The Harris-Walz ticket has partnered with some of the biggest names in American fashion on Designers for Democracy, their storefront featuring covetable merch from the likes of Willy Chavarria, Tory Burch, Gabriela Hearst, and Victor Glemaud. Other organizations are getting in on the fun too, like the Human Rights Campaign tapping brat summer slime-green for a shirt that cheekily reads, “She’s So Kamala.” There are also accessories, like jewelry and hats, and plenty of T-shirts to choose from—pieces that bear impactful but still chic messaging and a stylish look. Shop the election merch that you’ll actually want to wear, right here.

Kamala Shirt
$47
Willy Chavaria
"First But Not Last" T-Shirt
$47
Cleo Wade
History Is Watching Tote Bag
$40
Brett Hayman
We Are Not Going Back Tank
$35
Victor Glemaud
Let's Win This Scarf
$55
Thom Browne
Heart Crewneck Long Sleeve
$60
Vera Wang
America Is An Idea Retro Pocket T-Shirt
$55
Aurora James
Sweatshirt
$85
Gabriela Hearst
Vote Democracy Tote Bag
$35
Tory Burch
Floral Vote 2024 Crewneck
$75
Jonathan Cohem
Harris Walz Vintage T-Shirt
$32
Human Rights Campaign
She's So Kamala T-Shirt
$30
Human Rights Campaign
You Think You Fell Out of a Coconut Tree? Kamala Harris Tee
$34.45
Mark Glasgow
The Voter Tee
$35
Everlane
Printed Camo Hat
$40
Harris-Walz
Madame President Crewneck
$380
Lingua France
Vote/Choice Bracelets
$15
Loeffler Randall
Vote Necklace
$650
Jennifer Meyer
Attorney Kamala Tee
$32
Harris-Walz
Cool Girls Vote Tee
$85
Cinq à Sept
Make Nice Cool Again Shirt
$32
Balance of Power
Hotties for Harris 24 T-Shirt
$16
$23
Teepublic
Merch for America Honeymooners Sweatshirt
$55