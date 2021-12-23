FROM THE MAGAZINEBehind the Scenes of the 2021 Friends and Family IssueAn exclusive look at the making of this year’s gift guide and a few of our latest fashion features. by W Staff12.23.21Photographer Justin French captures model Lexi Boling in a standout coat from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2021 collection.Photographer Theo Wenner made his way around New York City and Long Island to capture the subjects of “The Divine Art of Uniform Dressing” in settings personal to them, like Fran Lebowitz’s local haunt Lucien.Photographer Devin Doyle got creative with the setups for our gift guide still-life images. Here, Senior Accessories and Jewelry Editor Christina Holevas dangles a pair of Celine Mary Janes in front of the design shop Coming Soon.Lead Accessories Assistant Amir La Sure lays out items for our Friends and Family Gift Guide. Some ideas were supplied by our subjects, others by the W Fashion team.Editor in Chief Sara Moonves (far right, adjusting the drape of a coat held by model Seth Bedzo) stayed in Paris for a few extra days after Fashion Week ended to style our story on Demna Gvasalia’s first Balenciaga Couture collection. Photographer Tim Walker (seated) took a train from London.Emily Ratajkowski (center) opened up her apartment to team W for her gift guide portrait shoot with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear (seated on her lap). The painting on the wall behind her is a 1983 piece by artist Michael McClard, the father of her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.A glittering selection from the Cartier Sixième Sens High Jewelry collection, which is featured alongside other vintage pieces from the house throughout “Chic Thrills.”French and Boling: Dimitriy Levdanski; Wenner and Lebowitz: Eric Zhang; all other images courtesy of W staff.