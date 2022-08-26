Bella Hadid Dons a Balenciaga Bikini for Her Music Video Return

The only other time Bella Hadid starred in a music video, she was killing gangsters with a knife for The Weeknd in his “In The Night” clip. Seven years later, she’s returned to the format for Offset’s “Code” video, and the only thing she’s killing with this time are her looks (both in terms of outfits and her icy glares).

There’s not much to discern, plot- or story-wise from the video. It’s all just aesthetics, vibes, and a whole lot of Hadid. Our first glimpse of Bella depicts her having some sort of enrichment time in an enclosure. She’s decked out in a full rhinestone Balenciaga bikini set, which makes sense—Hadid is one of the few household-name young supermodels to both walk and appear in advertisements for the Paris-based brand ever since creative director Demna took over. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, was the very first celebrity face of the brand during Demna’s tenure (Offset himself also once walked in a red carpet-themed Balenciaga show). The rapper and featured guest Moneybagg Yo are also all decked out in Balenciaga throughout.

Hadid eventually gets a hold of a neon green faux-fur coat, but don’t worry, she’s not trapped in a cage for the entirety of the video. Eventually, she breaks out for a runway walk in a white faux-fur coat. “Opulence,” is the word that comes to mind.

While Hadid usually spends her time in front of cameras for still images, she’s getting used to the idea of making moving images. The supermodel is set to make her acting debut soon, in the third season of the Hulu sitcom Ramy. She’ll play “a weirdo girlfriend,” per GQ.