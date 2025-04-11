These days, Bella Hadid’s preferred method of transportation is undoubtedly one of her beloved horses, which begs the question: why is she currently riding around Paris, bloody, on a motorcycle?

No, the model isn’t shooting some sort of avant-garde ad campaign. She’s actually busy filming a hotly anticipated Ryan Murphy project called The Beauty. On April 10 and 11, Hadid was seen cycling around the city of light in a skin-tight leather outfit with slicked-back, wet-looking hair. At one point, the model emerged bloodied on the streets of Paris and with a considerable gash in her leg. Hadid had already filmed some scenes in Venice, Italy in March 2025 before heading over to Paris.

DPTIG / BACKGRID

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Of course, Murphy is known for recruiting some pretty big names (both experienced and otherwise) for his projects. He tapped Kim Kardashian for his new legal drama, All’s Fair, after all.

Hadid won’t be the only A-list name starring in The Beauty, which takes inspiration from the Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley graphic novel of the same name. Here, everything to know about The Beauty.

Who is in The Beauty cast?

Joining Hadid in the series are Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope. Murphy and writer Matthew Hodgson (Glee, Eat Pray Love) are credited as co-creators.

The series marks yet another collaboration for Murphy and Peters. The duo famously teamed up for American Horror Story, Pose, and, most recently, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The latter role earned Peters an Emmy nomination in 2024.

What is The Beauty about?

Not much has been publicized about how Murphy will interpret the graphic novel’s source material. According to its description, the 2016 book “is set in a world where a sexually transmitted disease spreads across the world — largely because it makes people more physically attractive. Two detectives, however, stumble on a conspiracy surrounding the disease’s origins.”

“What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is only one sexual encounter away,” another blurb reads.

When will The Beauty be released?

Stay tuned; The Beauty is currently in production and does not have a release date. It will eventually premiere on FX.