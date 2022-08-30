Serena Williams sold out all 23,000+ seats of Arthur Ashe Stadium for the opening night of the US Open, and per usual for a tennis tournament, a number of them played host to a wide array of celebrities. Everyone from Hugh Jackman to Bill Clinton to Queen Latifah was in attendance, and while all are noted tennis fans, no one seems to have had as much of a ball as Bella Hadid. Sitting between Offset (who recently cast her in his “Code” music video) and her boyfriend Marc Kalman, the 25-year-old model cheered her heart out and documented the face-off between Williams and Danka Kovinic with both a digital camera and an iPhone. Naturally, she sipped one of her Kin Euphorics “brain care beverages” in between.

This summer has proved that no one loves denim like Hadid, so it’s no surprise that she was again outfitted in the material from head to toe. Whereas few can say they’ve ever worn a denim corset, she stepped out in her second one in recent weeks, completing the look with one of the many pairs of big jeans in her wardrobe.

Bella Hadid in the stands of the Women’s Singles First Round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on day one of the 2022 US Open on August 29, 2022. Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC via Getty Images

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman in the stands of the Women’s Singles First Round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on day one of the 2022 US Open on August 29, 2022. Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images

As for Williams, for what had the potential to be her last professional match ever, the imminently retiring athlete worked with Nike on a six-layered skirt—a number representing all of her US Open titles. (So far, anyway: There’s still time for no. 7.)

Serena Williams celebrates defeating Danka Kovinic on the first day of the 2022 US Open. Photo by Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images