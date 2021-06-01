Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reunion Tour Heated Up in Los Angeles

What do cicadas, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck share in common? Well, as It’s Been A Minute pointed out, it’s been 17 years since they came roaring back to life, gotten very cozy, and captured the public imagination. Now, the dream of 2003 is alive as the newest A-list couple is also one of the biggest throwbacks — and biggest surprises — of the post-pandemic era. Here’s how these two lovebirds spent their Memorial Day weekend on the West Coast after previous escapades in Montana and Miami.

According to Page Six, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed dinner together at Merois, the new restaurant helmed by Wolfgang Puck at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood. In pap photos, the two were seen canoodling as they walked into the restaurant; they arrived together with Affleck driving. How romantic! Chivalry is dead, but when you’re re-courting the goddess that is Jennifer Lopez, you don’t let her drive when she’s wearing heels.

The couple is also reportedly thinking about the F-word: future. A source told People that Lopez and Affleck are “slowly starting to talk about the future,” and that their totally real rekindling is not a figment of our hopefully nostalgic, COVID-induced fever dreams. “This is not a casual relationship,” said the source. “They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting,” adding that the logistics of their residences aren’t a barrier to true love. “They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami.”

Speaking of Miami. Architectural Digest has the details on the couples’ recent rental love abode in the Sunshine State; the luxurious all-white property boasts 11 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, grand balcony, a swimming pool, and its own gym. What can we say! The heart wants what it wants.