Ben Affleck Was Freaked Out By The Paparazzi Level-Up In Paris

After their whirlwind wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to Paris for a combination family trip, work trip, and well-documented honeymoon. It did seem like every move the newly married couple made in the city of love was photographed, which makes sense because they are both extremely famous. Even so, it was apparently more than Affleck was prepared to deal with while celebrating his marriage.

“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source told Page Six. “This was a whole new level.”

They added the attention was at “an almost Princess-Diana level.”

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

It was undoubtedly overwhelming, but shouldn’t have been so unexpected. The couple was constantly photographed and talked about in the tabloids when they were engaged for the first time in 2002. Back then, they even considered having “decoy brides” on the day of the planned ceremony, and eventually released a statement saying, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.”

That date never came. Twenty years later, the lead up to their first marriage following a second engagement was still anything but low key. Even without joining forces, Affleck and J.Lo are major stars. Their powers combined were more powerful than the romantic effects of Paris.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

“Ben is used to the flashing lights,” the source explained. “But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.”

Affleck does have a tougher time with the paparazzi photographs than Lopez, who is always looking cool and collected. Affleck is much more often memed into oblivion and Paris was no exception. He even fell asleep during a cruise on the Seine and photographers got a shot of him snoozing.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor has returned to the relative privacy of Los Angeles, but his wife is still soaking in the sun in Italy.