The 10 Best New Architecture and Design Books of the Season
If you’re enchanted by architecture, captivated by design, or you find joy somewhere in between, chances are, you’re constantly on the lookout for your next great, home-related read. The search ends here—2024 has gifted us a treasure trove of books celebrating the art and soul of art and building. Whether your heart beats faster at the sight of sleek mid century-modern marvels, whispers of minimalist serenity, or bold, groundbreaking creations, there’s a book waiting to charm you.
Explore the visionary worlds of Shigeru Ban’s innovative designs, or lose yourself in the timeless intimacy of Dominique Nabokov’s iconic interior photography. This year’s offerings promise to inspire, surprise, and delight—an architectural playground for curious minds and design aficionados alike.
Donald Judd Furniture
Donald Judd was an artist with a philosophy degree and a healthy dose of skepticism—about most everything, including art and life. So, it’s no surprise that he made directness of form the star of his work. No fluff, no fuss—just pure, simple, in-your-face design.
Donald Judd Furniture, copublished with the Judd Foundation, provides a deep dive into over 100 of his furniture pieces created between 1970 and 1991. The book takes us through the designs for his iconic spaces at 101 Spring Street and his home in Presidio County, Texas, where he lived, worked, and definitely didn’t waste time on unnecessary details.
This tome not only introduces Judd’s singular approach to designing furniture, it also explains why his work continues to turn heads today. With a mix of detailed drawings, material lists, and gorgeous photos, Donald Judd Furniture breaks down his masterful approach to combining form and function, while exploring his fascination with design in a world that was—and still is—flooded with mass-produced stuff. Available now from MACK.
Cazú Zegers: Architecture in Poetic Territories
This is the first major book on Chilean architect Cazú Zegers whose work blends art, ecology, and a deep connection to the landscapes in which she builds.
Zegers has a knack for creating architecture that’s as much about nature as it is about design, often using timber in innovative, sustainable ways that pay homage to traditional Chilean carpentry, but with a modern twist. Her buildings—full of organic shapes, flowing curves, and bold diagonals—are a testament to her growing reputation in the world of eco-conscious architecture.
Cazú Zegers: Architecture in Poetic Territories takes you through a range of her projects, from private homes to hotels to sacred spaces, each one capturing the vastness and beauty of the Andean landscape. Along the way, you’ll find poems and sketches by Zegers herself, plus chosen words for different poetic concepts, which reflect her unique approach to architecture: one that’s as much about connecting with Chile’s natural environment and traditions as it is about the buildings themselves. Available now from Rizzoli.
Marc Newson Works 84-24
Presented in one of Taschen’s signature XXL editions—and trust us, this book is enormous—Marc Newson’s work is showcased on a scale that matches the boldness and impact of his designs. Known for his strikingly original approach, Newson has earned his place as one of the most influential designers of his generation, working across a diverse array of disciplines. His client list reads like a who’s-who of the world’s most prestigious and innovative brands, from iconic mass-produced objects to limited-edition furniture and bespoke, one-of-a-kind superworks.
This comprehensive career survey covers the full scope of Newson’s oeuvre, from the smallest, most functional pieces to his largest and most ambitious creations. The book offers an intimate look at his design philosophy, with extensive personal quotes from Newson himself woven throughout, giving readers deeper insight into his creative process. Marc Newson is a celebration of his trailblazing contributions to the world of design. Available now from Taschen.
New York Living Rooms
So in-demand that it’s been reprinted four times (yes, you read that right), New York Living Rooms is the first of Dominique Nabokov’s legendary interior photography books, making a grand return more than two decades after its 1998 debut.
Originally commissioned as a photo essay for The New Yorker in 1995, the book offers an exclusive look into the homes of some of New York’s most famous cultural figures, like Susan Sontag, Norman Mailer, Louise Bourgeois, Francesco Clemente, Allen Ginsberg, and Joan Didion. Nabokov, the ultimate fly-on-the-wall, didn’t touch a thing—no rearranging the books, no fluffing the pillows. These aren’t styled interiors, they’re real-life “portraits,” as Nabokov calls them, of the spaces where some of the most fascinating minds of the time lived. Some are brimming with luxuries and personal artifacts, while others are more minimalist—because even cultural legends need a clean surface.
After being out of print for far too long, this updated edition is like stepping into a time machine back to a New York City that many of us can only dream of, captured through Nabokov’s original Polaroid shots. The tome even includes the original introduction by English poet James Fenton, just to make it feel even more like a cultural treasure chest. Available now from Apartamento.
Taliesin West: At Home With Frank Lloyd Wright
Have you ever wondered what Frank Lloyd Wright’s lab looked like? Well, it wasn’t some sterile, white-walled space filled with beakers and test tubes—it was Taliesin West, Wright’s beloved winter retreat and desert “laboratory,” where he mixed architecture with a dash of desert magic. Established in 1937, this place was a masterpiece that Wright and his apprentices spent years carefully crafting, each stone and beam infused with his vision. Nestled in the dramatic foothills of the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taliesin West is as much a product of the desert as it is of Wright’s genius.
With its sweeping curves, earthy materials, and a certain “prehistoric” grandeur, Taliesin West feels like it belongs both in the future and the past—like a perfectly preserved secret from an ancient civilization that also had a thing for clean lines and open spaces. Built and maintained almost entirely by Wright himself (and his loyal apprentices), it’s easily one of his most personal creations—a true blend of home and workspace, where the man and his art lived and breathed in harmony.
Taliesin West: At Home with Frank Lloyd Wright invites you to step inside this unique desert sanctuary, exploring the spaces that made up Wright’s daily life—from the serene Garden Room to the glamorous Cabaret Theatre. The book offers a glimpse into the many stories and quirks of this architectural wonderland, shedding light on how Wright turned a dusty patch of desert into a living, breathing canvas for his creative genius. Available now from Rizzoli.
Twentyfive x Herzog & de Meuron
Dive into the world of Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron with Twentyfive x Herzog & de Meuron, a breathtaking new book that captures the essence of their groundbreaking work. Showcasing 25 of their most significant projects—from the Tate Modern in London to Beijing’s National Stadium and Miami’s 1111 Lincoln Road—this carefully curated selection highlights the artistry and innovation that define their careers.
Art historian Stanislaus von Moos and architect Arthur Rüegg bring their expertise to this richly illustrated volume, which features stunning photography, technical data, plans, and bibliographic references. Adding a unique touch, the book includes never-before-published photographs from Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron’s personal postcard collection, revealing some of the inspirations behind their designs.
Meticulously documented and beautifully produced, this is more than a book—it’s a definitive celebration of two of the most influential architects of our time. Available now from Steidl.
Watercolors by Hans J. Wegner
Known as the “King of Chairs,” Hans Wegner’s iconic mid century-modern designs have captivated the world for decades. But did you know the genius behind those sleek, timeless chairs was also a master with a paintbrush? Watercolors by Hans J. Wegner offers a delightful new perspective on the legendary designer, showcasing his lesser-known but equally captivating artworks.
Wegner approached both woodworking and watercolor with the same inventive spirit, using each medium to explore and push boundaries in his quest for perfection. This beautifully crafted book dives into thematic chapters that go far beyond chair sketches, featuring his lighting designs, complete interiors, and even applied art objects like wallpaper and woodwork patterns. Alongside these are charming studies of nature, landscapes, and people, revealing the designer’s playful and artistic side, as well as his impeccable eye for color.
More than a deep dive into design, this book paints a vivid picture of Wegner’s creative world—a place where craftsmanship meets artistry in unexpected ways. Coming January 2025 from Rizzoli, this is a must-read for anyone who loves great design.
Constructive Clarity: Max Bill and His Time, 1940–1952
Constructive Clarity: Max Bill and His Time, 1940–1952 offers an unparalleled window into the life and career of one of the 20th century’s most dynamic figures, brought to life by someone who knew him best—his wife, the art historian Angela Thomas. As both a scholar and a partner, Thomas brings a deeply personal perspective to this second volume of Bill’s biography, covering the pivotal years of 1940 to 1952 when his influence on art, design, and architecture reached its peak.
Max Bill was far more than a designer—he was a multifaceted visionary, excelling as a painter, sculptor, architect, typographer, writer, teacher, and even politician. Drawing from their shared experiences and an extensive archive of letters, conversations, and previously unpublished materials, Thomas weaves together Bill’s professional achievements with the private moments and personal convictions that shaped his work.
Her intimate knowledge of Bill’s life adds a rare depth and warmth to the narrative, shedding new light on his involvement in avant-garde artistic circles, his contributions to urban planning and postwar reconstruction, and the intellectual currents that defined his era. If you’re taken with Bill’s work, Bahnhofstrasse gallery in Zurich is now showcasing Swiss furniture company Lehni’s collaborations with artists, which includes works by Bill, as well as a series of furniture by Donald Judd & sculptures by Sol LeWitt.
More than just a biography, Constructive Clarity is a love letter to a brilliant man—and a testament to the ways personal relationships can deepen our understanding of artistic genius. Available now from Hauser & Wirth.
Claesson Koivisto Rune: In Transit
Claesson Koivisto Rune is one of Sweden’s most famous and award-winning architecture and design firms. Basically, they’re a big deal. Their work has played a huge role in shaping the modern Scandinavian design scene—and now, for the first time, this book gives us a chance to see their work in a global context. From designing buildings, to watches, to hotels and private homes, art galleries to lighting, and chairs to tables, this office has been all over the map, literally. Over the past 30 years, they’ve completed projects in 26 countries across five continents. Talk about global domination. Available now from Rizzoli.
Shigeru Ban Complete Works, 1985–Today
Step into the fascinating world of Shigeru Ban, a Japanese architect celebrated for blending innovation, elegance, and humanity in his work. In this lively XXL monograph (another big, big book), author Philip Jodidio takes readers on a journey through Ban’s groundbreaking career, exploring his most anticipated projects, recently completed marvels, and a glimpse into what’s next for his visionary studio.
From early experiments with paper tubes as structural elements to redefining the very concept of walls with projects like the Curtain Wall House in Tokyo and the Wall-Less House in Nagano, Ban’s work is a testament to bold creativity. Recent highlights include a two-story penthouse atop a 140-year-old cast-iron building in New York City, the sleek Swatch/Omega Campus in Switzerland, and the Seine Musicale, a breathtaking concert hall on Île Seguin, France.
Ban’s genius lies not just in his architectural artistry but in his commitment to sustainability and compassion. He turns discarded materials into design treasures and has made paper a star of his craft, proving that innovation can be both aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly. His projects span the globe, and his iconic style has reshaped the image of Japanese architecture, while remaining unmistakably his own.
Even with a Pritzker Prize under his belt, Ban hasn’t lost touch with his humanitarian spirit. He has built refugee shelters in Rwanda and Sri Lanka, and used his ingenious paper tube structures to create emergency housing in crisis zones like Fukushima and Ukraine. With every project, Ban redefines what architecture can achieve, proving that design isn’t just about buildings—it’s about making the world better. This monograph is more than a book: it’s a celebration of an architect who continues to push boundaries, solve problems, and inspire. Available now from Taschen.