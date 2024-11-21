The 10 Best New Architecture and Design Books of the Season

Have you ever wondered what Frank Lloyd Wright’s lab looked like? Well, it wasn’t some sterile, white-walled space filled with beakers and test tubes—it was Taliesin West, Wright’s beloved winter retreat and desert “laboratory,” where he mixed architecture with a dash of desert magic. Established in 1937, this place was a masterpiece that Wright and his apprentices spent years carefully crafting, each stone and beam infused with his vision. Nestled in the dramatic foothills of the McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taliesin West is as much a product of the desert as it is of Wright’s genius.

With its sweeping curves, earthy materials, and a certain “prehistoric” grandeur, Taliesin West feels like it belongs both in the future and the past—like a perfectly preserved secret from an ancient civilization that also had a thing for clean lines and open spaces. Built and maintained almost entirely by Wright himself (and his loyal apprentices), it’s easily one of his most personal creations—a true blend of home and workspace, where the man and his art lived and breathed in harmony.

Taliesin West: At Home with Frank Lloyd Wright invites you to step inside this unique desert sanctuary, exploring the spaces that made up Wright’s daily life—from the serene Garden Room to the glamorous Cabaret Theatre. The book offers a glimpse into the many stories and quirks of this architectural wonderland, shedding light on how Wright turned a dusty patch of desert into a living, breathing canvas for his creative genius. Available now from Rizzoli.