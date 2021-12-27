The Most Anticipated Fashion, Art, and Photography Coffee Table Books of 2022

Just because the holidays are coming to an end does not mean you can’t get started on your 2022 gift list. Next year promises Diane Keaton’s own photography, large-format chronicles of haute couture fashion houses, and Harry Styles trivia. Below, we’ve gathered a collection of the most anticipated art, fashion, and photography coffee table books that are sure to be a big hit in anyone’s home.

By Diane Keaton

The actress Diane Keaton has taken her own saved and found photographs and culled them to create a visual autobiography of sorts. Along with her personal collections, photographs she snapped, and musings, Saved is an homage to movies—as only Keaton can tell it.

The Fendi Set: From Bloomsbury to Borghese

Photography by Nikolai Von Bismarck, Text by Kim Jones

Fendi creative director Kim Jones often feels an affinity toward counterculture—and draws inspiration from those tribes, too. This book explores Jones’s inaugural collection for Fendi after he was named head of the house’s couture and women’s wear in September 2020—and examines Jones’s relationship to the legendary Bloomsbury Set: the 20th-century community of British writers, intellectuals, and artists, including Virginia Woolf, Duncan Grant, and Vanessa Bell, who inspired the collection and creative process.

We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection

By Billie Oliver

Are you obsessed with Harry Styles? Wait—don’t answer that. We already know the answer. This book contains 50 bits of Hazza-related trivia, including the fact that Shania Twain is one of his idols, and that he knows how to knit.

André Butzer

Created in close collaboration with the German artist himself, this large-format book shows the past, present, and future of his paintings. From his early works of “Science Fiction Expressionism” to his later work, fusing European expressionism with American pop-culture, the artworks assembled in the upcoming tome can’t be missed.

YSL Lexicon: An ABC of the Fashion, Life, and Inspirations of Yves Saint Laurent

Edited by Martina Mondadori and Stephan Janson

The designer Yves Saint Laurent and his enduring brand revived French haute couture in the 1960s. The legacy lives on, as evidenced in this book, which is organized alphabetically. Designers, editors, and tastemakers including Diane von Furstenberg and Elie Top provided listings that encompass YSL’s style inspirations (for instance: C is for Costumes, nodding to the Russian theme of the famed autumn-winter 1976–77 collection; T is for Tuxedo, which the designer initially referenced with his 1965 “Le Smoking” jacket).

A Girl Walks Into a Bar

By Katie Grand

Katie Grand is still one of the most in-demand stylists of today—despite having a career that spans decades (she’s also a noted favorite of this very magazine). In her first coffee table book, the former editor tells the story of her career, stretching back to her early rock ‘n’ roll years at The Face and Pop magazines to championing what became some of the biggest names in fashion (including Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner).

Tie-Dye: Fashion From Hippie to Chic

By Kate McNamara With Contributions From Molly Young

One of the defining aesthetics of the past two years, tie-dye has made its way into high fashion since 2020—with Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Proenza Schouler incorporating the technique into their own collections. It’s about time the trippy multicolored print gets its due, with a full-length coffee table book.

Alaïa Afore Alaïa

Texts by Laurence Benaïm, Olivier Saillard, Carla Saillard, Carla Sozzani, Christoph Von Weyhe, and Emanuele Coccia

This intimate peek into designer Azzedine Alaïa’s early life and career was edited and assembled by his life partner, Christoph von Weyhe, and close friend Carla Sozzani. The book covers Alaïa’s beginnings in his native Tunisia, to his 1956 arrival in Paris and breakthrough 1982 New York show—plus everything in between.

Mickalene Thomas

Courtesy of Phaidon

Texts by Roxane Gay and Kellie Jones

It’s hard to believe that Mickalene Thomas is only just now getting her first comprehensive monograph, but the artist’s colorful and pop culture-infused collages, paintings, and multi-media installations from the past two decades will be immortalized in a book from Phaidon on January 5, 2022. Roxane Gay and Kellie Jones provide the text outlining Thomas’s incredible body of work in this 288-page monograph.