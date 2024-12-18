Twenty-twenty-three’s Barbie was a cultural phenomenon in more ways than one—from setting off a global consumer obsession with the color pink to reigniting the trend toward theme dressing during red-carpet promotional tours. It’s the latter that this book focuses on, as it documents all the looks Margot Robbie wore while making the rounds for Barbie, plus a few exquisite outfits that she never got to show off due to that summer’s Hollywood strikes. A collection of photographs, drawings, and essays zero in on the details of each outfit and their corresponding archival reference—from Versace’s interpretation of Barbie’s 1985 “Day to Night” look to the Hervé Léger take on the doll’s iconic black-and-white striped bathing suit, with lots of Chanel in between.