Tina Knowles-Lawson has the best contact list in Hollywood. Case in point: when the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles decided she waned to come out with a series on Facebook Watch with a catchy theme song to match, she knew just who to call for the jingle. On Tuesday, Knowles-Lawson announced her upcoming series, Talks With Mama Tina, with a preview clip for the show and a theme song by, not only her daughter, Beyoncé, but her three grandchildren as well.

The preview starts with Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi saying, “let’s talk about it, Grandma!” Beyoncé then enters with the core of the song, singing, “Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it. Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

As the song plays, we get a sneak peak of Knowles-Lawson’s new show, which features conversations with guests including Kevin Hart, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Zendaya, and Kelly Rowland. “I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Knowles-Lawson wrote on her Instagram about the show. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Talks With Mama Tina premieres on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, December 22nd.