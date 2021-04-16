Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter is reclaiming the nameplate necklace.

The musician and Ivy Park designer gave her Instagram followers a rare peek at her 13th anniversary trip to Las Vegas with her husband Jay-Z in a post on Friday, in which Bey wore a white suit from Area’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. The suit, which she paired with 1970s-esque sunglasses and no shirt, was draped in golden chains bearing her name, and the word “Area” in English, Hebrew, Arabic, and Chinese characters.

In another snap posted to Instagram, Queen B posted her signature style of photo: a close-up showing more details of her outfit. She’d taken two of the nameplate necklaces from her suit and put them around her neck, in addition to another chain bearing Cyrillic script. Although Beyoncé has been wearing nameplates for decades, we have to acknowledge another person associated with this type of jewelry who’s been in the news lately: Carrie Bradshaw, whom Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise in her role soon on the Sex and the City reboot. It seems even Bey can’t escape the return of the Carrie necklace.

Beyoncé spent last week in Vegas with Jay to celebrate over a decade together—but she also took the trip as an opportunity to have a field day with IG photographs showcasing her camera-ready looks. She appeared on Instagram wearing red and black plaid shorts with a matching jacket, along with tons of diamonds and red pumps accentuated by black bows.

But, surprisingly enough, it wasn’t the fashion pictures that sent fans into a tizzy—Bey is known to post hints at upcoming music releases or even pregnancy announcements in cryptic Instagram photos, and one picture of Beyoncé and Jay-Z walking down the strip during date night sparked rumors that she might have a Las Vegas residency coming up (of course, when the Covid-19 pandemic is under control and such events are allowed to resume safely). The claim hasn’t been confirmed by any means, but the comments section of her IG was lit up with questions about a concert series in Sin City nonetheless.