Blue Ivy Carter already has a resumé that rivals most adults four times her age. She’s a model, fine art collector, and now, she’s the second-youngest Grammy winner in history. Carter won the Best Music Video award for her appearance in momma Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl;” she’s also credited as one of the songwriters. Not bad for a nine-year-old.

On Instagram, Beyoncé gave us a look at Carter celebrating her win. She posted a photo reel of her 2021 Grammys experience, including meeting Billie Eilish, a congratulatory (unmasked!) hug with Megan Thee Stallion, and her own acceptance speech and four golden phonographs haul. It is all very celebratory, as Beyoncé set the record for most total Grammy wins by a female artist: 28, to be exact.

At the very end of the video, Carter poses with her own Grammy. In one photo, she’s wearing a crown and flashing her grill jewelry, in the next, she’s casually drinking out of her Grammy with a paper straw as though it is a juice box. Which begs the question, what is Carter’s favorite drink? Is there a fancy version of Capri Sun? Does Beyoncé let her drink soda, unlike Billie Eilish’s mom? Whatever she’s sipping, we’d like some of that magical Grammy-winning tap water from the Carter household.

Photo: @beyonce.