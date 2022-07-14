Beyoncé Joins TikTok in the Most Beyoncé Way Possible

Remember how Beyoncé joined Instagram and left her entire profile completely blank for a few years? You know how she has a Twitter with over 15 million followers despite tweeting only 20 times since 2013? It’s safe to say Beyoncé keeps social media at an enviable distance. So, while she’s posted her first TikTok today after quietly signing up for the app back in December 2021, don’t expect her to partake in dance challenges, rapping “my money don’t jiggle jiggle...” or posting a “day in my life” video anytime soon. In fact, Beyoncé herself doesn’t appear in the TikTok at all. Instead she puts the focus on her fans (some of whom happen to be quite famous).

The clip is set to Beyoncé’s “song of the summer” contender “Break My Soul,” and is a compilation of the best TikTok videos set to the track. That includes appearances by actor and drag queen Shangela and Cardi B.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!,” Beyoncé wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B.”

What exactly does this mean? Is Beyoncé uploading a single TikTok to satisfy the concerns of a recording industry that increasingly values virality on the short-form video sharing app, or does she have a bigger plans? Remember, though she was a little late to making use of her Instagram, she does seem to enjoy documenting her various fashion statements on it now (even if she does maintain a queen-like policy of not interacting much on the app).

The answer may be somewhere in between. In addition to the video, she also uploaded her entire back catalog to the app as well, meaning users can now create content using her bops. Considering her upcoming album, Renaissance - Act 1 is likely to be heavily influenced by dance music, a few viral dance challenges couldn’t hurt. Whatever the case, don’t expect her TikTok account to be any less controlled than any of her other social media accounts.