A Visual History of Beyoncé’s Instagram Outfit Photoshoots

It’s somewhat shocking that Beyoncé, of all people, has yet to purge the beginnings of her Instagram account. The legendary musician is (in)famously protective of her image, and yet the fit pics she first began posting in 2012 remain online. To say they’ve reached a whole new caliber since is an understatement, and particularly in the lead-up to Beyoncé’s 40th birthday on Friday. She now regularly stages photoshoots to share a dozen or so different looks at the same ensemble, the better to showcase it in all its glory. (Her recent snapshot of a Christopher John Rogers look, complete with a Telfar bag, practically broke the internet.) At this point, they’ve come to replace official event photos, and could even be mistaken for an Ivy Park ad or editorial. The same can’t be said of their forebears, which appear to have taken just as much time and energy to produce—just in quite a different manner. Take a look back at the evolution of what’s now a medium in its own right, here.