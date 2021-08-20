Every Celebrity Spotted With a Telfar Bag

What fashion moment could Real Housewife Sonja Morgan and avant-garde music producer Arca not only agree on, but also be ahead of the curve on? Telfar’s signature shopping bag, of course. Brooklyn-based designer Telfar Clemens first premiered the bag back in 2014. The design is based on the actual dimensions of your standard department store shopping bag and is produced in vegan leather—keeping with Telfar’s aim of putting his own spin on consumer standards. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the accessory was solidified as a true It bag, first among queer and POC cool kids in enclaves like Bushwick, before moving way beyond. (As the brand’s motto says, “Not for you—for everyone.”) These days, they’re hard to get a hold of. Priced between $150 and $257, the bags sell out almost instantly when they’re released in near-weekly drops on Telfar’s website (though the label has worked hard to increase supply and occasionally offers guaranteed pre-order opportunities). Still, everyone from Bella Hadid to Beyoncé has managed to get their hands on one. Here, a rundown of the celebrities who have been seen with their own Telfar bags.

Megan Thee Stallion The hot girl herself revealed she acquired a sky blue version of the bag in the largest size on her Instagram in August 2021.

Lola Leon Image via @Madonna/Instagram When Madonna took her family to Italy to celebrate her 63rd birthday, daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon brought along her Telfar shopper from the brand’s collaboration with Ugg.

Zoë Kravitz Photo by LRNYC/MEGA/GC Images Ever the style setter, Zoë Kravitz was seen out and about in New York City in June, 2021 with a small Telfar bag in dark olive.

Tinashe Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage Let the record show that Tinashe was first seen with her small-size Telfar shopper in black all the way back in 2019, but she’s remained loyal to the bag enough that she chose it to walk the red carpet for the premiere of Respect in August 2021.

Vanessa Hudgens Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images The former Disney star was spotted all around the Filming Italy Festival in July 2021 with her tan Telfar bag by her side.

Garcelle Beauvais Photo by BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Actress and current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Garcelle Beauvais was spotted around Los Angeles in July 2021 with a medium-size Telfar shopper in red.

Gabrielle Union Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Gabrielle Union may have been spotted in New York City in June 2021 with a matching set of luggage, but the real star of her ensemble was obviously her purple Telfar bag in medium.

Beyoncé Okay, so she didn’t tip the logo toward the camera, but that is indeed a medium-sized white Telfar bag around Beyoncé’s shoulder. She was spotted wearing the bag out and about in Brooklyn in July 2021 before posting to Instagram.

Lil Nas X Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Lil Nas X walked the red carpet of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California in May with a white Telfar bag—size small.

Wendy Williams Screenshot via The Wendy Show Secret style star Wendy Williams has actually worn pieces of Telfar clothing on her show before, thanks to her stylist Willie Sinclair III, and received a Telfar bag of her own when the designer was a guest on her program to debut a new azalea pink colorway.

Bella Hadid Photo by Gotham/GC Images Bella Hadid was seen out and about in New York City in July 2020 with an orange Telfar shopper in the small size.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images In the summer of 2020, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she, too, had snagged the bag in an oxblood medium. At the time, she pointed out that Telfar Clemens was born in LeFrak City, Queens, which is in her congressional district.

Arca Venezuelan musician Arca has been a longtime fan of the Telfar bag. She’s spotted wearing little more than the small-sized version in oxblood here. (A video of her dragging an overstuffed large version of the bag on the ground caused some minor controversy when she posted it.)

Sonja Morgan Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images Does it surprise you to see RHONY’s Sonja Morgan on the list? She actually starred in a Telfar campaign produced by Paper magazine back in 2019 and has been spotted from time to time with various colors of the bag (her size preference seems to be the medium) ever since.

A$AP Ferg Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images A$AP Ferg wore the medium-sized Telfar in beige (seen here on the ground) while sitting front row at a Helmut Lang show back in 2019.

Ashton Sanders Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Moonlight star Ashton Sanders accompanied Telfar Clemens to the 2019 Met Gala—and, of course, both carried the bag in small.

Jeremy O. Harris Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images Playwright Jeremy O. Harris has been spotted with a few different varieties of the Telfar bag over the years. Here he is with the small tan version at the New Group Annual Gala in 2019.

Solange Photo by Hannah Turner-Harts/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Always ahead of the curve, Solange carried the small black version of the bag to the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit back in 2018.