Madonna’s Six Kids Were All on Trend for Her 63rd Birthday Party

Madonna wore an elaborate crystal mask custom made by the master of fantasy tiaras Rinaldy Yunardi for her 63rd birthday celebrations, and even that sparkly display wasn’t what caught our eye on August 16. The Queen of Pop absconded to Italy for her traditional birthday blowout with all six of kids in tow, and dare we say that they’re starting to out-dress her.

While we’re not entirely sure where Madonna’s party took place, from her Instagram captions it seems like the celebration had a “Byzantine Empire” theme (also known as the Roman Empire, it extended throughout the coasts of the Mediterranean Sea, including Italy, during its height in the Middle Ages). Parts of the party seemed to take part in what recalled a cave. But the outfits worn by most were decidedly modern.

Eight-year-old twin daughters Estere and Stella were dressed in matching print Dolce & Gabbana dresses. Fifteen-year-old daughter Mercy James wore a rose print top with a long white linen skirt accentuated by lots of jewelry and a deep red lip. Rocco Ritchie, 21, wore a dapper button-up short-sleeve shirt with high-waisted blue pants.

Despite these standout looks, the emerging style stars of the family continue to be 24-year-old daughter Lola Leon (she did just appear on the cover of Vogue, after all) and 15-year-old son David Banda.

Lola wore an earth tone bodycon dress with her raven hair straightened and worn long. She carried the elusive Ugg x Telfar purse, which Madonna herself tagged on her own Instagram (we guess that means Madonna knows what Telfar is now—does that mean we might expect to see her with her own Bushwick Birkin sometime soon?).

Banda, meanwhile, wore high-waisted and wide-leg denim pants (Hedi Slimane would approve), and a blue print camp shirt. His accessories included a very Gen Z pearl necklace. Banda is also a serious soccer player (Madonna moved her brood to Portugal for a bit so her son could train), but recently he’s begun to stretch his sartorial muscles as well—as viewers of Madonna’s IG stories may already be well aware.

Madonna herself wore a mermaid-print dress from Burberry, designed by her good friend Riccardo Tisci. She paired her headpiece with Miu Miu heels and a cross-shaped necklace from Dolce.

In addition to the immediate family, Madonna was joined at the party by boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, photographer Steven Klein, and longtime best friend Debi Mazar. Scroll through the complete family photo album below.