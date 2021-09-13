Did you hear that sound? That was the jaws of everyone on the planet when co-host Billie Eilish stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet. In a massive peach gown by Oscar de la Renta, Eilish dazzled in layers and layers of tulle with a train that took several people to corral for the photographers. She’s clearly channeling Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly, though Eilish also credited Hollyday Barbie dolls with some inspiration as well. She’s paired the look with soft diffused smokey eyes and a dusty rose lip color, and her punk rock beehive hairstyle balances out her gown’s giant silhouette. Eilish accessorized with classic diamond tennis bracelets and major drop earrings.

Obviously, it’s a huge departure from her usual style of baggy t-shirts and long shorts. “I’ve always wanted to this,” she told red carpet host Keke Palmer, and talked about she finally felt secure enough to embrace her pinup princess alter ego. When working with ODLR, Eilish simply said that she wanted to be the belle of the ball — and she certainly accomplished that. See more photos of her dress and makeup below.

