The two-minute 11-second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offers us our first glimpse at Aneka, a warrior played by the I May Destroy You star and creator Michaela Coel. The franchise newcomer unfortunately doesn’t get any dialogue; neither does anyone else, save for Angela Bassett’s regal matriarch Ramonda. “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” she yells as Tems’s cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” plays in the backroom. The trailer then cuts to a mural of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Ramonda’s eldest son. “Have I not given everything?” Even after Boseman’s tragic passing, his legacy still looms large over the franchise.

Of course, there are more glimpses of the characters we all know and love. There’s Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, the “war dog” who was extremely close to T’Challa, unsurprisingly looking forlorn. There’s Letitia Wright as Shuri, the princess and tech whiz, who’s seen stranded in a pool of water surrounded by fire. And there’s Florence Kasumba as Ayo, member of Wakanda’s all-woman special forces, in top fighting form. She’s going to need those skills: From the look of it, the film is heavy on the action. Ahead of its November 11 release, watch the trailer below.

Courtesy of YouTube

For awhile there, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may never get released. Another of the film’s lead actors, Wright, caused two breaks in production after sustaining an injury and refusing to follow Marvel’s coronavirus safety protocols. Well, rest assured: The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther is really, actually happening, and the first trailer suggests that it’s well worth the wait.