Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. The actress, who has been known to debut her pregnancies on red carpets, revealed the news at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, dressing up her bump in a sparkling dress worthy of the exciting announcement.

Lively arrived to the step and repeat at Lincoln Center in a gold, sequin-covered long sleeved Valentino mini dress, with a white ribbon tied around her neck, white platform heels, a headband, and hoops. The actress placed her hands under her stomach as she smiled brightly, clearly excited to share the news.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively and Reynolds, who married in 2012, already have three daughters together, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. The couple actually let their good friend, Taylor Swift, reveal the name of their youngest to the world, when she included it, along with the other two kids’ names, in her song “Betty” off Folklore. Who knows, maybe Lively and Reynolds have similar plans when it comes to baby number four. We could get more info out of Swift when she releases her album Midnights next month. It seems like that might be a little too early for Lively’s timeline, however. We don’t know exactly how far along the actress is at this point. Late last month she posted a rare bikini photo on Instagram, with no signs of a bump, but it could have been an old pic, used to throw fans and media off.

The actress and Betty Buzz owner spoke about motherhood while at the event on Thursday, though she didn’t acknowledge the extreme relevance given the pregnancy reveal. “My family is the most important thing to me and they always has been,” she said. Lively continued, explaining she watched her own mother “be everything” growing up. “So, it’s important for me, for my kids, to see that you don’t have to choose one or the other. I don’t need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom. They can be both or neither, but just for them to see that anything is possible.”