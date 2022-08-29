Taylor Swift has immersed herself in her archives ever since she embarked on a mission to rerecord her first six studio albums. But when accepting the video of the year award at MTV’s VMAs on Sunday, the 32-year-old pop star (who was dripping in jewels courtesy of Oscar de la Renta) revealed that she’s ready to step into the future with her tenth studio album, Midnights. It’s her first new material since 2020’s Evermore, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled to hear how she’s turned “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” into music. Find the answers to all your questions about what she has in store for October 21 below.

What has Swift said about Midnights so far?

The pop star gave her followers a sense of what’s to come in a photo of herself sitting in an arm chair and holding a telephone overlaid with text. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace are the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we’ll meet ourselves,” she wrote. “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t—right at this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

Courtesy of @taylorswift13

What’s the Midnights aesthetic?

Each TSwift album has its own look and feel, and with her latest, Swift joins Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X in endorsing blue eye makeup. The cover bears a bit of similarity to that of Swift’s seventh album, Lover (which incidentally was almost titled Daylight).

Is there a track list?

Yep—but the only thing you’ll learn from it is that Swift maintains a strong allegiance to the number 13.

How are fans responding?

With just as much enthusiasm and theorizing as you’d expect. Her website even crashed when she made it available for preorder.

Who are Swift’s coproducers and collaborators on the album?

Swift hasn’t hinted at who she worked with on the record, and no one, so far, has come forward to claim credit. Frequent producer Jack Antonoff has remained silent, as has her Folklore and Evermore collaborators Aaron and Bryce Dressner. Some Swifties remain a bit baffled that it isn’t yet clear.

When will Midnights be released?

October 21—which, as some fans have noted, happens to be Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. Just a coincidence? Knowing Swift, maybe not.