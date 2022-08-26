We’ve been telling you, blue eyeshadow is here and it will not be ignored. And now, the hue has two very influential ambassadors on its side, which means it’s probably time to start seriously considering this bold trend. Over the past twenty-four hours, both Kendall Jenner and Lil Nas X showed off two very different ways to pull of the look, meaning you can get started on your blue eye makeup mood board ASAP.

On Wednesday night, Jenner stepped out to support her sister, Kylie Jenner, during an event for Kylie Cosmetics. Of course, an event for a makeup brand calls for dramatic glam, and Jenner didn’t disappoint. The model kept her hair simple to let her makeup shine, pairing a glossy pink lip with a swipe of denim blue across her lids.

If you’re looking for a more dramatic look, though, Lil Nas X has got you covered. The artist was just named the newest ambassador of YSL Beauty, and the first campaign photos immediately confirms the choice was a good one. Wearing matching leather jacket and pants, Nas shows off a highly-pigmented, sparkly periwinkle wing.

Courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent

And there you have the versatility of blue shadow (and that’s just the beginning). So, if the only blue that touched your face over the past decade is blue mascara, it’s time to rethink how the color can spice up your upcoming beauty looks.