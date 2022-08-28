Allegedly, the MTV Video Music Awards are held to honor the best music videos of the year. In reality, though, the night has become much more about the juicy feuds playing out live, stunts pulled on stage (who can forget Britney with that snake?), and even the pre-show, which gives the main event quite a run for its money. Oh, and that’s not even mentioning the iconic fashion that has come out of 38 years of Video Music Awards.

Considering the VMAs aren’t technically in the award show canon, many celebrities feel free to take risks on the red carpet—meaning often, the VMA arrivals are some of the best of the year. The VMA red carpet gave birth to Gwyneth Paltrow’s red velvet Gucci suit, Madonna’s “Boy Toy” look still copied every Halloween almost 40 years later, and J.Lo’s all-white Sean Jean crop-top ensemble—just to name a few. And this year has the potential for a red carpet to rival them all. With artists like Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Harry Styles nominated, it seems like a given that this year’s award show looks will be anything but boring.

You wouldn’t want to miss a pop culture moment in the making. Check back here as we track every celebrity who arrives at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Lil Nas X Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harris Reed.

Lili Reinhart Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Fendi.

Sofia Carson Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Conan Gray Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Harris Reed.

Dove Cameron Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anitta Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Schiaparelli with D'Accori shoes and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Chlöe Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zigman.

Bebe Rexha Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Chloe Fineman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In threeASFOUR for Instacart.

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Sabrina Carpenter Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Moschino.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of Blackpink Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Lisa wears Celine. Jisoo wears Christian Dior. Jennie wears Chanel. Roseé wears Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Dixie D’Amelio Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Alexandre Vauthier.

Lizzo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Jack Harlow Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Hermes.

Bob The Drag Queen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J Balvin Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Becky G Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Joel Madden Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Khalid Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Versace.

Kerri Colby Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Mugler.

Monét X Change Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miss Peppermint Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Betty Who Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Atelier Cillian with Ananya jewels.

Murda Beatz Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images In Fendi.

Billy Eichner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colton Haynes Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Tayshia Adams Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Tarik Ediz.

Rachel Lindsay Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Randi Rahm Couture.

Tate McRae Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Niné.

Mae Muller Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rick Owens.