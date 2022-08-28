CULTURE

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: See Every Red Carpet Look

Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Allegedly, the MTV Video Music Awards are held to honor the best music videos of the year. In reality, though, the night has become much more about the juicy feuds playing out live, stunts pulled on stage (who can forget Britney with that snake?), and even the pre-show, which gives the main event quite a run for its money. Oh, and that’s not even mentioning the iconic fashion that has come out of 38 years of Video Music Awards.

Considering the VMAs aren’t technically in the award show canon, many celebrities feel free to take risks on the red carpet—meaning often, the VMA arrivals are some of the best of the year. The VMA red carpet gave birth to Gwyneth Paltrow’s red velvet Gucci suit, Madonna’s “Boy Toy” look still copied every Halloween almost 40 years later, and J.Lo’s all-white Sean Jean crop-top ensemble—just to name a few. And this year has the potential for a red carpet to rival them all. With artists like Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Harry Styles nominated, it seems like a given that this year’s award show looks will be anything but boring.

You wouldn’t want to miss a pop culture moment in the making. Check back here as we track every celebrity who arrives at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Lil Nas X
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Harris Reed.

Lili Reinhart
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Sofia Carson
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images
Conan Gray
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Harris Reed.

Dove Cameron
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Anitta
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli with D'Accori shoes and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Chlöe Bailey
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zigman.

Bebe Rexha
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Chloe Fineman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In threeASFOUR for Instacart.

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Sabrina Carpenter
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Moschino.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of Blackpink
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Lisa wears Celine. Jisoo wears Christian Dior. Jennie wears Chanel. Roseé wears Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Dixie D’Amelio
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Lizzo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

Jack Harlow
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Hermes.

Bob The Drag Queen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
J Balvin
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Becky G
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Joel Madden
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Khalid
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Versace.

Kerri Colby
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Mugler.

Monét X Change
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Miss Peppermint
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Betty Who
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Atelier Cillian with Ananya jewels.

Murda Beatz
Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Billy Eichner
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Colton Haynes
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior.

Tayshia Adams
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Tarik Ediz.

Rachel Lindsay
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Randi Rahm Couture.

Tate McRae
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Niné.

Mae Muller
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rick Owens.