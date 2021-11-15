Taylor Swift is pulling out all the stops for the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). She’s hit up all of the late night shows, getting on TikTok to promote the album, and tapping her most famous friends to help her out. Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink made a splash in Swift’s music video/short film for her impossibly long version of “All Too Well” and now, after years of friendship, the singer finally got Blake Lively in on the action too.

On Monday morning, Swift debuted the music video for one of her new songs released on the album, “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Lively herself. Swift and Lively also collaborated on the script. The video is classic Swift, with a story through-line of a wedding, sprinkled with obvious metaphors and, of course, easter eggs.

In the video, Miles Teller plays a groom who can’t help but think about his ex, Swift, on his wedding day. Swift, meanwhile, plays the bitter ex, literally painting the pristine white wedding red with her antics. The video culminates in Teller imagining that he did, in fact, marry Taylor “the one who got away” Swift, but no, she ditches him in the middle of their first dance and her white dress turns red a la Katniss Everdeen. Swift then breaks out a guitar and performs the last chorus of her song as Teller looks on in shock.

Swift promoted the video ahead of its release with a sneak peak on Instagram on Sunday night. “Finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” she captioned the post. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.” Swift and Lively have been friends since at least 2015, and they proved their closeness last year, when Lively not only let Swift use her children’s names, James and Inez, in a song off Folklore, but also announced the name of her third daughter to the world with the title of the track, “Betty.”

Both Swift and Lively’s influence is clear in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video. Known Killing Eve fan, Swift definitely played off Jodie Comer’s character when coming up with her own, destructive persona for the video, and we have to assume suit-lover Lively had a say in the over-sized red number Swift wears while giving her best man speech.