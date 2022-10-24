Blue Ivy is a big spender. So much so that, she wound up in a five-figure bidding war for some jewelry at her Grandma’s Wearable Art Gala over the weekend.

Blue Ivy offered up over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother was wearing that evening. The earrings once belonged to her mother, so it seems like they’re just being passed around the immediate family. In the end, Blue’s participation only drove up the price, because she eventually lost to the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, who finally won with a bid of $105,000. She did manage to outbid Tyler Perry first, though.

The gala’s theme was “Harlem Nights,” asking people to dress in celebration of the Harlem Renaissance. Blue Ivy wore strands of pearls and feathered headband in a nod to flapper styles of the era. Beyoncé was clothed in a custom, strapless Gucci mermaid gown in black with white cups at the bust adorned with stars. She paired the dress with pink opera gloves with ruffles at the shoulder, and another pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, adding a Dolce & Gabbana clutch and cat eye sunglasses.

Also at the event were Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Cookie and Magic Johnson, Terry Crews, Angela Bassett, as well as Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Blue Ivy has bid in an auction before; at 2018’s Wearable Art Gala, she bid $17,000 for a painting of Sidney Poitier, eventually going up to $19,000. That time, Perry won, purchasing the art piece at $20,000. The then six-year-old eventually did win something, an art piece made of “deconstructed law and medical books” for $10,000. She knows what she likes when she sees it.