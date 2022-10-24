Keke Palmer had a date with the Knowles-Lawson family on Saturday night and delved into the Saint Laurent archives. Palmer attended the Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater Center in Santa Monica, an event co-founded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her second husband Richard Lawson. This year’s theme was based on the art and fashion of the Harlem Renaissance, and guests dressed accordingly, including Palmer in her vintage gown.

The strapless black dress was anchored to her torso with a bandeau of black feathers at the top, with long streams of black fabric falling around her body, ending again in a wide hem of feathers. The skirt featured a tall slit, revealing her thigh and black kitten heel sandals. She wore the look with black opera gloves and jewels by Cartier, including chandelier earrings and a wide diamond bracelet over one glove. Palmer’s hair was in a short bob of curls and she wore shimmering black eye shadow and a dark red lip.

Palmer shouted out her talented stylist, Shiona Turini, in her caption and thanked Knowles-Lawson.

“Last night I hosted the Wearable Art Gala!” she wrote. “It was a night to remember. Most events involving so many stars can be quite stuffy. This, was not, it was so fun and soulful and for a good cause.”

The event was of course attended by Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, as well as Tyler Perry, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Vivica A. Fox, Lela Rochon, Marsai Martin, Lori Harvey, and Magic and Cookie Johnson.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“As Black people, we do things differently … everything is with flair,” Knowles-Lawson told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are fashion. That’s such a big part of the gala and we wanted to create something where art can occur. We want everything to be art.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The benefit raised money for the Center’s artistic and youth mentorship programs through a fine art auction. It also honored Angela Bassett with a Film & TV Icon Award.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I am completely and utterly humbled,” Bassett told THR. “Because what you endeavor to do is to work hard … so to be able to do that and then to be appreciated and supported at this moment for your body of work is very exciting.”