Bridgerton Season Four Already Has a Twist

Part two of Bridgerton’s third season has finally hit Netflix, and while the final four episodes answered several burning fan questions, they seem to have raised just as many about the series’ next act. Here’s everything we know Bridgerton Season 4 so far. Spoilers ahead, obviously.

There will be a two-year wait for Bridgerton Season 4.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has been making the press rounds following the finale, shedding some light on what we can expect from the forthcoming season four. First, she confirmed that the series likely won’t return for another two years. “We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter at the U.K. premiere for part two. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

She added: “I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

A new Bridgerton sibling will get their time in the spotlight.

As to what those scripts contain, Brownell was a bit more coy, but the season three finale provided plenty of jumping-off points to consider. This season was all about the slow-burn love affair between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which came to a (literal) climax in part two as the longtime friends finally became lovers, much to #Polin shippers delight. Penelope also took a huge step in her character development by coming clean about her identity as Lady Whistledown, the Gossip Girl-style anonymous columnist and narrator of the show (voiced by Dame Julie Andrews).

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Brigderton (Luke Newton) Netflix

So far, each season has been dedicated to the love story of one of the eight Bridgerton siblings, roughly following the outline in Julia Quinn’s novels that the series is based on. There have been Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Colin seasons, so the biggest question is who will be next. Two popular guesses are Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), both of whom were left with romantic cliffhangers in the season three finale.

There’s an LGBTQ twist.

While all characters are written as straight in Quinn’s novels, the show has changed that. Throughout season three, Benedict questions his sexuality while dating widow Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). When she invites him into a threesome with her handsome friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio), Benedict at first declines before enthusiastically saying yes. “There is so much in society that is unnatural, but a feeling between two people, whatever their sex, is the most natural thing in the world,” Lady Tilley tells Benedict at one point.

His sexual awakening leads him to break things off with Lady Tilley, saying, “What happened between the three of us…has made me realize how good it feels to be free. You’ve opened my world, and I’m not ready to close it again just now.”

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) Netflix

This storyline could be setting Benedict up to be the lead of season four as he enjoys his newfound freedom. A major clue in the finale happens when he says to his sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), at a masquerade ball that he’ll be “avoiding eligible ladies like the plague.” In the books, he meets his future wife at that ball.

But Bridgerton sibling Francesca could also be the new focus, with her storyline also becoming queer-coded this past season. In the books, Francesca ends up with her first husband John’s (Victor Alli) cousin, Michael Stirling—who has been changed to Michaela (Masali Baduza), introduced at the end of season three. The pair seem to have chemistry when they meet, so it’s quite possible they’ll follow the books otherwise and end up together.

Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) Netflix

Don’t count out Eloise.

Besides Benedict and Francesca, another Bridgerton sibling, Eloise, could also be the focus of season four. She’s had a central role in the series since season one, and in season three went through the aftermath of a falling out with Penelope, due to the Lady Whistledown of it all. In the books, Penelope’s engagement to Eloise’s brother, Colin, while at first a source of contention, eventually serves as inspiration for the young woman to put herself out there in the dating game.

Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) Netflix

Another top contender for season four lead is Eloise, who’s had a central role since season one. In book five of Julia Quinn’s series, Eloise is inspired to give romance a chance after Penelope marries and she realizes they won’t remain spinsters together like she’d planned. With Penelope and Colin’s love story coming to a head in season three, Eloise may very well be up next.