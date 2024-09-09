Penn Badgley, Suni Lee, & More Mingled At the U.S. Open Women’s Final

The U.S. Open is one of those events when stars from every realm come together under one roof. Actors mingle with athletes, designers with dancers, and everyone is there to enjoy themselves, take in some tennis, and drink a honey deuce or two. Thus, it was no surprise when You star Penn Badgley and Olympian Suni Lee were spotted chatting together at the women’s final on Saturday, September 7.

The two, along with many other stars, enjoyed the match between Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula in a box hosted by W and Bumble. There, guests took a brief break from the chaos of New York Fashion Week to delight in watching Sabalenka take home the win in just two sets.

Suni Lee Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Lee attended the event in a Prada look featuring a car coat embroidered with colorful flowers, her outfit especially stood out next to Badgley, who kept things tonal in a beige linen short-sleeved button-down.

Also in attendance was The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson, who looked especially chic in low-slung wide-led jeans and a double-breasted white blazer. Model Imaan Hammam and designer Aurora James, meanwhile, were inspired by the setting, with Hammam topping a white knit dress with a sporty green tracksuit jacket and James adding a Ralph Lauren Polo hoodie on top of a pleated tennis skirt. It seems the pleated mini was a popular choice for the event, as actors Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lola Tung donned their own versions of the look as well.

Louisa Jacobson Madison McGaw/BFA.com

The guest list was rounded out by designers including Bode’s Emily Adams Bode Aujla, and Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The latter duo, fresh off the successful debut of their spring 2025 collection, were all smiles as they caught up with hosts, W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Bumble Chief Marketing Selby Drummond. Here, a look inside the event.

Aurora James Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Imaan Hammam Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lola Tung Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Emily Adams Bode Aujla and W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves Madison McGaw/BFA.com