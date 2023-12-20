Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, might share a bed, but the actress is a staunch advocate of couples sleeping separately. During an appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, the actress detailed why she wants to destigmatize “Sleep Divorce” (when couples sleep in separate beds despite living under the same roof).

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Diaz told hosts Molly Sims and Emese Gormley, adding that her theory goes one step further than traditional sleep divorce. “To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

Diaz continued that she and Madden don’t necessarily abide by this specific living situation, but suggests that couples maintain their own sleep schedules and convene in a separate bedroom for “relations.” “We have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations,” she said, adding, “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Diaz’s comments come just days after another Hollywood actress, Dakota Johnson, offered a look at her obsessive sleep habits. “I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

Some stars take things one step further than Diaz and Johnson. Whoopi Golderbg famously publicized her anti-marriage stance back in 2016 when she said “I don’t want somebody in my house,” and more recently, Linda Evangelista echoed a similar sentiment that she doesn’t “Want to hear somebody breathing.”

Non-Hollywood folks might not be able to work in a 14-hour sleep schedule into their daily lives. Or afford a trifecta of houses for separate sleeping and “relations,” for that matter. But as we head into the New Year, let Cameron Diaz be a guiding force in protecting our peace.