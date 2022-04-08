Finally, some Smith family news that has nothing to do with “The Slap.” On Friday morning, Camila Cabello revealed that she enlisted Willow to help her tackle a different drama entirely: her fallout with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which is the focus of her new single Psychofreak. The song is “about all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” Cabello told Reuters on Thursday. “We have been supportive of each other through DMs and stuff,” she continued, referencing her former bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani. “I’m in a really good place with them.”

And she’s in an even better place with Willow, who joins her in dancing and writhing around the walls of a turquoise waiting room in the accompanying music video. “Everybody says they miss the old me,” Cabello sings. “I been on this ride since I was 15 / I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” She switches between two ensembles: a form-fitting black dress with cutouts and a blazer worn openly enough the video pixelates her chest. Willow has a similar punk rock princess vibe, making up for not joining Cabello in getting a mullet by piling on the spikes.

On Instagram, Willow shared a series of Polaroids accompanied by her lyric “wish I could be like everyone / but I’m not like anyone.” And really, who needs four bandmates when you have one like Willow?