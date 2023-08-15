How Camila Morrone Became Daisy Jones & The Six’s Camila Dunne

Camila Morrone’s introduction to the world of Daisy Jones & the Six was almost kismet. “One of my best friends told me about a book with a character named Camila,” Morrone recalls. At the time, the model turned actor wasn’t aware of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel about a Fleetwood Mac–type rock band in the 1970s, told through present-day interviews. But it wasn’t just a name that Morrone shared with the Daisy Jones character; it was her temperament, as well, and a friend encouraged her to audition. “She said, ‘You would be perfect for [Camila]. You are this character. You have to try to track it down.’” So Morrone did, and before long, she was no longer Camila Morrone but Camila Dunne, photographer and wife to Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), co–lead singer and guitarist for the fictitious Six. Now, it seems, Morrone’s friend is owed some gratitude, because her encouragement not only helped the actor land a role on the celebrated show but also led to Morrone’s first Emmy nomination.

Did you dress the part for the audition for Daisy Jones & the Six?

I tried to do my best hippie-dippie, Laurel Canyon Earth mother, so I was barefoot in the audition. I was wearing bell-bottoms, and my mom had this vintage, beautiful Ali MacGraw T-shirt. I pulled a lot of inspiration from Ali MacGraw, and I had this loose, wavy hair.

Did you watch the show once it aired?

Oh god, I hate watching myself. I watch myself and I'm like, Wow, I never knew I looked like that from the side or from behind. I cannot watch myself; it's absolute torture. But I did watch the show. I just skipped over my parts.

Is there a TV show that makes you cry?

I cried a lot watching The Last of Us episode 3, but I cry very easily. I think I'm just incredibly emotional. I don't cry on command very easily. I don't cry when I'm being told to do it, but I can cry when no one's watching me.

Are you an ugly crier?

Did you watch the show? I'm definitely an ugly crier. But it's funny, I'm trying to have these emotional scenes in Daisy but also be aware of trying to look decent.

She's so lovely, and her husband leaves her. It's so sad.

Well, he does choose her at the end of the day. And it's a complicated love story. But aren't all love stories complicated?

Yes, all love stories are complicated. Is there anything that scares you in particular?

Theater scares me. Being alive scares me. Love scares me.

Being alive scares you?

Murderers scare me. Scary movies scare me. Big roles scare me. I put on a really brave front, but I didn't realize how fearful I was until I was thrust into an acting class and told to do a scene. I realized in that moment that I had no bravery at all.

When was that?

At the beginning of the pandemic, I signed up for this acting class in New York. I didn't realize it was for elite Broadway actors. Everyone was doing Shakespeare and had been in the theater for 40 years. I just arrived and had never put on a play before, or even really been to an acting class. I was humbled very quickly.

What is your astrological sign?

My birthday is June 16. I am a Gemini, through and through.

What are Geminis like?

Geminis are chaotic, crazy, passionate, hyper, and goofy. I don't know if that's all Geminis, but that's certainly me. Every time I connect with someone who's just as crazy as I am, I'm like, “You're probably a Gemini.” And they usually are.

What is your go-to karaoke song? Especially now that you're in what is basically a musical.

Except I don't sing in it. I was watching them rehearse, and I was like, I don't have to do any of that, thank god. I'll be relaxing while you guys spend a year in band camp. I would say Destiny's Child’s “Survivor” is my karaoke song. I also like to challenge myself and do Adele. Any Adele song that you put in a karaoke machine, I would know every lyric.

Where was your first kiss?

In a park in Santa Monica. I kissed a boy solely because we shared the same birthday. A bunch of us texted about meeting in this rocky area. Everyone got in a circle around us and they were like, "Do it, do it, do it." It was the least romantic first kiss ever. But then I was like, “I've kissed a boy, and I liked it.”

I think it's “I kissed a girl, and I liked it.”

Well, done that, too.

